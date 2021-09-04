Blessed are those who hear God’s word and obey it.
— Luke 11:28
Because of Susie’s obedience to God, I was saved and set free. Obedience is a seed planted in the fertile soil near God’s heart, which produces a harvest of blessings. When she knocked on my door many years ago, she was being obedient. She heard God speak to her, “He offered healing through prayer.” Even after rejection, she found and prayed with me, and God opened the door to heaven’s blessings.
Susie did not tell God, “Maybe,” she obeyed. During prayer, God healed my endometriosis! Surgery was canceled! I gave my life to Christ that day! God heals the broken hearted and bandages our wounds.
I had not started reading the Bible yet, so I approached God like my children approached me. I just trusted God, knowing in my heart that he would help me with everything.
Susie was bold and obedient, and I wanted to be that way, too.
The next morning, having never prayed in public, I asked for prayer requests. You know, they had requests. Shaped by Faith was born. Soon I was devouring the Word, saturating every cell, and uncovering a greater understanding of how God wants to honor Him with our bodies. The key is reading the Word of God!
In 1990, God told me to leave my job as a fitness instructor at a health club and follow Him.
Risk?
God was driving my life. God led me to the YMCA, and for over 15 years I trained to reach for His higher level of fitness.
With obedience there will be testing.
“Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing.” James 1:2-4
Before Abraham was a “Father of Many Nations,” he was an obedient servant of God. God instructed Abraham to leave his native country, his father’s family, and go to a foreign land. That had to be a challenge of faith, to be a missionary before there were missionaries.
After many disappointing years without children, Abraham at the ripe old age of 100, and Sarah his wife at 90, became parents of Isaac. Talk about fulfilling the desires of your heart! God sets no expiration date on blessings!
Obeying God as he leads in a new direction can be challenging, but can you imagine God asking you to sacrifice your son? Talk about testing! Abraham had such faith that he did not allow himself to step out of God’s way.
In Genesis 22, Abraham tells his servants to stay with the donkey while he traveled further with his son.
He did say, “We will worship there and then we will come right back.”
That is bold faith! Abraham had a knowing God would spare his son’s life.
With the knife raised above his beloved son, God stops Abraham. Nearby, in a thicket, a ram was caught by his horns and became a worthy sacrifice. God will always meet and supply all your needs.
How is God challenging your faith? Is your answer, “YES LORD?”
In 2006, God spoke to me again about a move. I didn’t want to leave the YMCA, and I wrestled about the move. Three different times I declined the position of Fitness Director at Owensboro Christian Church, but I did what I know to do, pray, and seek God.
I thought to myself, “Surely this is not God’s will?” I just wasn’t trusting God in the process.
I finally surrendered and made the move. During the past 15 years, my experience as the OCC Fitness Director has allowed me to grow in grace, humbled my walk with the Lord, and matured my faith. I have witnessed signs, wonders and miracles, and enjoyed seeing students grow closer to God.
In March, God spoke to me again. God said, “the time has come to move to the next level.” I am excited because God blesses our obedience!
Shaped by Faith Ministry has moved into our new expansive workout area at 325 Carter Road, inside Church Alive. I am very thankful and welcome the community to visit the facility. Childcare is available. Check out my Facebook page and social media platforms for the fitness schedule.
We are doing faith-based fitness, along with health and wellness ministry for our spirit, mind, and body.
Classes are designed for all levels of fitness from beginners to seniors, even up to advanced levels. We offer wellness encouragement, Bible studies, prayer, devotionals, products, and all my Shaped by Faith classes.
In fact, we have added a Friday Senior Strength class to the schedule.
Get ready, God is moving us to His next level!
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.