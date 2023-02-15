OWENWS-02-15-23 OCS HAYDEN

Cheri Hayden talks to her kindergarten class on Feb. 6 about reading books at the Owensboro Catholic Schools K-3 Campus.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Cheri Hayden is a kindergarten teacher at Owensboro Catholic Schools K-3 Campus and will be celebrating her 40th year of teaching next academic term.

Hayden wasn’t unfamiliar with the Catholic system before coming a teacher.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.