Cheri Hayden is a kindergarten teacher at Owensboro Catholic Schools K-3 Campus and will be celebrating her 40th year of teaching next academic term.
Hayden wasn’t unfamiliar with the Catholic system before coming a teacher.
“Growing up, I went to a Catholic school,” she said. “There’s eight of us in my family, and I saw the struggles my mom and dad had putting us through Catholic schools, but it was never a question.”
Hayden described her parents as faith-filled, and they ingrained those values on her and her family.
“It comes back to seeing what they instilled in all of us, and I wanted those same things for my kids, and I want to make sure I do that in the classroom,” she said. “Everybody here is like that.”
Hayden has taught in the Catholic system since becoming a teacher.
“I was in a little school out in Rome, St. Martin (Catholic School),” she said. “That’s where I first started. I taught third grade, fourth grade and started their kindergarten class.”
Around the time Hayden was working for St. Martin, changes were taking place in the education world.
“The school was small, so my job went part-time, and I did’t want to work part-time,” she said. “I had started a kindergarten with a family who had opened a daycare, and she wanted to have a certified kindergarten, so I went there for a couple of years.”
After working at the daycare for four years, Hayden returned to the Catholic school setting at St. Pius X Catholic School.
“Then we had a consolidation where they created the different campuses,” she said. “I was at the 4-6 campus when we consolidated. I was there about three or four years when there was an opening here.”
Hayden said her heart lies with elementary students.
“That’s where it’s always been, so I’ve been with kindergarten for most of my career,” she said.
Teaching was something Hayden had considered doing from high school to college.
“I knew I couldn’t be a nurse or anything like that,” she said.
Hayden said she wouldn’t have been able to teach almost 40 years had it not been for her colleagues.
“We learn from each other,” she said. “I never could have done this on my own without the support of my team. I am probably the oldest in our system that’s still teaching, but I couldn’t do it without them.”
Hayden said ultimately, her and her colleagues’ goals as teachers and parents is to get their children into Heaven.
“We have to work for that, and you can do that by instilling those values every single day,” she said.
Seeing excitement and joy on her students’ faces is another aspect of teaching that Hayden said she loves.
“My students are so excited about reading right now, being able to pick up a book and actually read,” she said. “You want that love for learning to keep going and going, and I don’t ever want that to be squelched in them.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@karahwilson19
