The Owensboro Community & Technical College Dean’s List recognizes the academic excellence of students in Fall 2021 who earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) while successfully completing 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above, and part-time students enrolled in 3 to 11 credit hours who have a cumulative 3.5 GPA, and have successfully completed a total of at least 15 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above.
Daviess — John Coby Adams, Patricia A. Adams, Gracie Kay Adelman, Jameson Benjamin Arnold, Jess Aaron Arnold, Madelyn Alice Augustine, Jamie Kathleen Aull, Hannah Lea Baird, Payten Lynn Baldwin, Brooklin Michelle Bandy, Zoe Matisse Barker, Kaitlyn Marie Barnett, Kenneth Gerald Barr, Katelyn Jo Bartley, Jaclyn N. Beckham, Sarah Jae Bellamy, Sidney Rachelle Boarman, Stephen Trace Boarman, Delaney Erin Bond, Madalyn O’Bryan Boswell, Nolan Garrett Boswell, Alera Lynet Bowman, James Michael Boyle, Jacey Beth Brooks, Drew Nicholas Brown, Erica Brown, Jordan Lynette Brown, Macey Kyle Brown, Tiyana Brown, Michaela Rachell Byrne, Sean Martin Byrne, Madison L. Calhoun, Sarah Call, Ethan Nathaniel Calvert, Gage Michael Camron, Linda Naomi Canales, Morgan Brooke Carroll, Elijah Dane Carter, Jill M. Castlen, Johnathon Andrew Chase Causey, Destiny Renee Chaffin, Christian Aaron Chappell, Catherine Christian, Courtney Ann Clark, Mary R. Clark, Aaron Clements, Joseph Robert Conder, Skylar Nicole Conley, Dominique Paige Conover, Kayla Virginia Conrad, Shawn Cook, Alexis Coomes, Kayla Marie Coomes, Jonathon Dale Cox, James Parker Crews, Mary Elizabeth Crowe, Brittany Arielle Daniels, Cameron Daniels, Braden Michael Dant, William Sterling Danzer, Lillian Mae Davis, Rachel L Decker, Ashleigh Nicole Dickinson, Jackson Koby Diprossimo-Dunaway, Michelle Dawn Dukes, Joshua Steven Early, Kenna Beth Ebelhar, Devin Scott Edge, Madison Kay Edge, Ryan Matthew Edmonson, Autumn Nicole Elmore, Taylor Renae Emmick, Jenna Lee Faucheux, Joseph Taylor Ferguson, Stella Grace Fisher, Hunter William Ford, Leah Ford, Hanna Forrest, Jennifer M. Foster, Shawntei Foulks, Jeremy Curtis Fry, Jacob Tyler Fulcher, Madilyn Grace Fuller, Jenifer Leigh Gaddis, Phillip Brent Gaddis, Bethany Angelica Galloway, Edwin Garcia, Josephine Louisa Gesser, Jack Neal Gibson, Christopher Shawn Gilbert, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Glenn, Benjamin Cole Goetz, Colby Christopher Goetz, Kaylee Jo Goetz, Melissa Margarita Gonzalez, Claire Elise Goodwin, Rebecca L. Gossett, Benjamin Michael Grannan, Makenna Reece Greenwell, Cassidy Griffith, Barbara Ann Grooms, Bradley Austin Hagan, Lisa Michelle Hagan, Lacey Nichole Hall, Morgan Elizabeth Hall, Miriah Dannyelle Hamblen, Stephen Hanley, Meredith Brooke Harley, Raylan Wade Harmon, Logan Harper, Ashley Marie Harris, Hadley Grace Hatfield, Katelynn Mariah Haynes, Kristen Michelle Head, Zachary Brian Head, Addison Elizabeth Heady, Alexander Lewis Hicks, Mary-Grayce Hill, Jade Hodskins, Hannah Jayne Horn, Alexys Nickole Howard, Grace Louise Howard, James J. Howard, Madalyn Paige Howard, Lauren Jian Howe, Christina Huerta, Nathan Wayne Huff, Samantha Jo Huffman, Grayson Hulsey-Riley, Austin Michael Hurm, Jonathan Thomas Isbill, Eleanor R. Isom, Luke Robert Jackson, Ashlee James,Robert Jarvis, Hailey Marie Jean, Dradell Johnson, Jayden Travis Johnson, Makayla Nickole Johnson, Nicholas William Judd, Drashti Sanjaybhai Kachiya, Jensen Nicole Kimmel, Morgan Marie Kinsey, Savannah Lynn Koller, Jackson Alexander Kyle, Lucas William Lake, Breanne Lamb, Taryn Lanham, Matthew Latham, Wendell Owen Lee, Samuel Medley Ling, Robert Brent Long, Autumn Marie Maestas, Andrew Manqueros, Ben Mckay Marshall, Hannah Kathryn Martin, Amber Rose Mast, Caleb Dylan Mathey, Daniel Mathis, Kimberly Suzanne Matthews, Delaney Love Mattingly, Kobe James Mattingly, Leland Cole Mattingly, Colby Mayes, Natalie Beth Mayfield, Devonte Xavier McCampbell, Nevaeh J. McCampbell, Aiden Cas McCarthy, Kayla Lynn McCarthy, Sarah Elizabeth McCarthy, Alexander Paul McClellan, Jessica Elizabeth McFarling, Arkley James Meador, Baw Meh, Kylie Milburn, Haley Minton, Jay Moe, Nai Chan Mon, Amy Morris, Cassidy Rose Morris, Zakkary Anderson Moseley, Clint Jacob Mullins, Samara Lashay Murphy, Dylan Myers, Logan Broady Myers, Trent Michael Nall, Andrea Grace Nalley, Peggy Nell Napier, Payton Neighbors, Virginia Ella Neighbors, Tyler Michael Neukam, Salem Neumann, Alexis Nichole Nix, Dylan Nonweiler, Halle Christine Olson, Alan Demetrio Ortiz, Joseph William Osborne, Emma-Katherine Osowicz, Kennedi Aleece Owens, Brianna Park, Braedon Leo Parker, Danielle Nicole Pate, Nisha V. Patel, Samuel Reid Patton, Landon Cole Payne, Seth Payne, Savannah N. Penrod, Selena Areanna Perez, Tristen Michael Perry, Angela Kaye Phelps, Ahmira Anneliese Pickett, Jennifer Marie Pierce, Seth Andrew Pippin, Oakley Thomas Pollard, Melia Diane Purcell, Sarah A. Raymer, Cameron Michael Reel, Anthony Gauge Rees, Ka Reh, Tay Reh, Jeffrey Allen Reynolds, Mary Natalie Rhinerson, Patricia Nichole Rhinerson, Sydney Elisabeth Rhodes, Katie Lynn Rice, Chloe Layne Richeson, Camille Ann Roberts, Taylor Marie Roberts, Raylee Nicole Roby, Regan Elliott Rone, Chelsey Nicole Rowan, Dax Sandifer, Alexis Nicole Sargent, Randy Lee Schauss, Hayden Steven Schweikardt, Teri Seaton, Lillie Marie Self-Miller, Lauren Alexandra Shaffer, Olga Aleksandrovna Skrynnikova, Bradley Smeathers, Jerry Wayne Smith, Antoine Lamont Smith-Rouse, Tristan D. Snyder, Dallas M. Stallings, Richard Nathaniel Stiff, Daniel Studer, Bridget Faith Sumner, Megan Sutherland, Shelby Taylor, Diana Itzel Teran, Carson Edward Thomas, Kennedy Thompson, Lakin Kathleen Thompson, Kyla Thomson, James Caleb Tidwell, Samantha Dominique Tomes, Audretta Tyler, Michael Dale Vance, Kinsey Elizabeth Vergason, Kendra D. Walters, Mathew James Ward, Haleigh Rae Watson, Mauresha Lynn Webb, Jacob C. Weise, Hannah Elisabeth Wells, Morgan Elizabeth Wells, Alexandra Laurel Wendt, Charity Anne White, Preston L. White, Brysan David Wilkerson, Madeline Wilkerson, Tyler Chadwick Wilkerson, Emily Michelle Wilkey, Ryan E. Williams, Colton Dale Winkler, Desmond Tyrike Winstead, Titus Matthew Woodfall, Bailey Thomas Wright, Yo Shi Ya, and Audree Zimmerman.
Hancock — Tiffany Abbott, Dakota Trey Allen, Casey James Baize, Amy N. Batie, Brittany Besserman, Mason Tyler Brandle, Shasta Lynn Burk, Hannah K. Cooper, Tristan James Cox, Joshua Milner Crowe, Taylor James Curry, Joseph A. Edwards, Kaitlynd Elenora Edwards, Abby Rose Huffman, Keylee S. Jackson, Julie Annette Lake, Christian Chase Laslie, Ashlyn Ruthann Madden, Corli Jo Mills, Aidan McCall Mittelberg, William Bryan Morris, Shayla Kate Nugent, Celeste O’Choa, Morgan Ruth Proctor, Breze Makinna Riley, Blair Holliday Roberts, Destiny Rae Roberts, Hunter Ray Severs, Jonah Thomas Sisk, Kassidy Olivia Grace Swihart, Clinton Ray Voyles, and Ashley Danielle Wagner.
McLean — Hailee Reese Abney, William Bo Baggett, Laila Marie Bell, Elecia Jo Bowman, Jaci Elizabeth Christian, Austin Aaron Ellis, Abby Makenzie Englehardt, Javier Allen Gaynor, Addysen Grace Howard, Abigail Rose Humphrey, Mollie Elizabeth Logsdon, Haley Marie Majors, Noah Blake Mason, Madelynn Leanne McKittrick, Nolan Reid Millay, Kaylee Marie Morrow, Gavin Forrest Price, Alexcia Marhee Thomas, Mallory Jonee Tindle, Logan Matthew Vaught, and Ashton-Chase West.
Muhlenberg — Timmy Lee Gale Dorris, Nolan James Fleming, Dustin Dakota Grundy, Amber Renee Jenkins, John Thomas Lamb, David Dylan Pendley, Sidney Grace Peters, Brad Clay Scarbrough, Scott George Talbot, and Clayton Allen Underwood.
Ohio — Paige Elizabeth Addington, Jalyn Grace Anderson, Robert Aiden Asberry, Natalie Bobadilla, Alex Michael Brown, Anna Marie Brown, Jolene Jane Marie Calloway, Edward Smith Casteel, Jordan Elizabeth Chinn, Grayson Todd Cole, April Marie Conkright, Torrey Page Cooper, Garrett Crumes, Kristopher Stephen Easterling, Autumn Nicole Fendel, Zachariah Xavier Grant, Connor Gray, Andrew Hayden, Koltyn Wayne Heflin, Levi James Hepner, Tracy Hill, Dalton Desales Hoskins, Bailey Lindsey, Baleigh Grace Murphy, Darla Lynn Napier, Maggie Jo Probus, Lupillo Rivera Rodriguez, Andrew Sigler, Kenneth David Smith, Nicholas Dale Smith, Winter Sky Smith, Dylan Neal Stearsman, Alison Lei Stevens, Braxton Lewis Sumner, Luke Thomas Sumner, Emilee Grace Thomas, Emmalise Rose Wiles, Heath Taggart Wiles, and David Winkleman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.