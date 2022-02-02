The OCTC President’s List recognizes the academic excellence of full-time students in Fall 2020 earning all A grades in at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above.
Daviess — Katie Jo Abell, Isabella M. Adams, Camron Ross Adkins, Cody Neil Adkins, Daniel Dimitri Allen, Emily Renee Alvey, Aurora Elsie Anderson, Carley Faith Arnold, Nathan Daniel Ash, Joshua Baker, Lane Andrew Ballard, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Barksdale, Alexia Barnett, Aislinn Lorelai Bays, Lauchlinn Noel Bays, James Gage Beard, Caitlyn N. Bell, Marcus Christian Bivens, Ainsley Joy Blakeman, Geoffrey Cody Bland, Taylor Renee Blandford, Bryson Keith Bowman, Austin Michael Buck, Mason R. Buck, Bryson Leslie Bumm, Matthew James Burchard, Allison Rebecca Burgan, Ralee A. Calhoun, Peyton E. Clark, Austin Augustine Clements, Kasey Rena Clouse, Savannah Marie Connor, Patricia Carolina Cooper, Hannah Corbett, Mia Hayes Covington, Lance Tyler Crabtree, Jessie Nicole Crask, Jake Edward Cummings, Matisse Jordan-Nicole Dalton, Andrew Fay Daugherty, Evan Tyler Deaton, Hayden L. Deaton, Audrey Marie Dixon, Justin Blake Dunn, Christopher James Edge, Kyle Gregory Elder, Olivia Anne Emberton, Kollin Taylor Embry, Michael Vincent Evans, Vangie Grace Evans, Wyatt Keith Fireline, Mendal Keaton Fitzgerald, Ella Daley Fogle, Sarah Elizabeth Ford, Seth Michael Foster, Charles Ray Frazier, Christopher Clarence Galloway, Lillian E. Galloway, April Lyn Geary, Jason Edward Gehlhausen, Bailey Gillaspie, Jarrett Goetz, Tonya Goodall, William Austin Gray, E Hah, Landon Michael Hall, Nika Ann Harrington, Christian Cade Hatfield, Rachel Marion Haynes, Kirsten Reese Henderson, Kelsi Higdon, Kayla Hill, Jacob Andrew Hinton, Tyler Michael Howard, Riley Hunt, Alexis Jackson, Andrew Stephen Jackson, Seth Johnson, Madison Grace Jording, Nang Hla Ki, Kendyl Nicole Knight, Emma R. Krampe, Andrew Douglas Lanz, Jason O. Lawrence, Hannah Kathryn Lewis, Ricky Lin, Erica Renee Lindsey, Amethyst Long, Zachery Christopher Long, John Steven Lynn, Natalie Nicole Mackey, Sierra Maddox, Kylasa Martindale, John Colton Maske, Ichiro Mark Matoba, Caleb Robert Mattingly, Bailey Mei-Ling McDaniel, Brianna Nicole McHenry, Makenna Denise McKnight, Evan Lill Medley, Katie M. Mewes, Bailey Marie Millay, Carson Millay, Bronson W. Miller, Emily Alexis Miller, Grace Nicole Miller, Miles Thomas Miller, Matthew Nicholas Mills, Baylie Catherine Mitchell, Jessica Michelle Mitchell, Tristen Phoenix Muffett, Lesley Munguia, Noah Reagan Myers, Kasey Ashlyn Noffsinger, Annagrace Elisabeth Oakes, Molly Anne Oborski, Nicholas Paul O’Bryan, Aaron Owen, Kerri Marina Parker, Esha Patel, Preet Pravinkumar Patel, Jamie Lynn Pauley, Kayley Payne, Taylor Marie Pedley, Eric Chase Phelps, Madyson Nicole Poole, Amber Nicole Posey, Gavan Michael Ray, Jessica M. Ray, Levi Tyler Ray, Christopher Michael Reed, Ava Isabella Reeves, Logan Rhodes, Brookelyn Louise Roberts, McKenzie Nicole Roberts, Millie Grace Roberts, Seth Caleb Roberts, Abigail Louise Romo, Easton Wayne Rouch, Lydia Dawn Rust, Jaiden Lavone Sampson, Emma Diane Sanchez, Christopher Todd Sanders, Charles Thomas Schneider, Erica Nicole Schroader, Hayden Russell Shutt, Sophie Clare Simone, Gurvir Singh, Macey Lynn Small, Jocelyn Danielle Smith, Preston David Smith, Garrett Martin Snyder, Abigayle R. Spong, Daniel Mark Steitler, Katelyn Renee Storm, Nasasi Suriyodara, Daushinay Grace Tanner, April Elaine Taylor, Abbey Rose Thompson, Adam Jeffery Thompson, Brandon Tyler Trogden, Alexia Renae Tucker, Sarah Grace Wathen, Caroline Frances Weaver, Christian Paul West, Emily Marie Westerfield, Holly Whittaker, Emily Lynn Wilhite, Madison Elizabeth Willoughby, Austin Worthington, Jacob Aaron Yeiser, Jayden Lee Yocum, Leah Michele Zimmerman, and Cynthia Maria Zuniga.
Hancock — Madison Jo Aldridge, Brandon Dale Allen. Kaitlyn Marie Atwood, Brooklyn May Boswell, Kylie Faith Bowlds, Hunter Iva Chase Brown, Dusty J. Burns, Lauren Michael Kellems, Jaycee Moad, Axell Josue Munguia, Erick Javier Munguia, Dylan Michael O’Bryan, Bailey Holland Poole, Jaci Richardson, Tristan Dewayne Robbins, Lexie Brooke Roberts, and Savannah Kaye Swihart.
McLean — Justin Darrell Adkins, Maria Michele Blades, Hannah Christine Bolton, Shayla Paige Bolton, Catherine Gianna Brawner, Alyssa Belle Burrough, Daniella Maria Bustos, Adam H. Clark, Breanna Neal Frailley, Joshua Tyler Larkin, Kaylee Marie Miller, Canyon Elijah Lee Myrick, Lacy B. Rojewski, Grace Elizabeth Sallee, and Harrison Luke Sallee.
Ohio — Dustin Shay Adkins, Tristen Armstrong, Bradley J. Baker, Lilyanne Calloway, Kursten Danuel Chinn, Hannah D. Elms, Joshua Tyler Fulkerson, Catrina M. Gary, Kaleb Matthew Gregory, Erin Ashley Hesher, Justin Lamar Kiper, Landon James Kircher, Patrick James Love, Joseph Carter Mercer, Kayla Lind Mohon, Paul James Monestere, Trevor Main Renfrow, Carolyn Faith Smith, Chelsie Madolyn Stewart, Sharon Nayelli Thomas Aguilar, Justin Tines, Jocelyn Annette Travis, Victoria G. Vitek, and Chyanne Weber.
