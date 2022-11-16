Having regular meetings with senior citizen Barbara Hatfield started out as a class project for developmental psychology student Ava Reeves, but the young pupil said she learned lessons from Hatfield she’ll remember long after graduating from Owensboro Community & Technical College.
“She makes us realize that we want to live a life that we can be proud to look back on,” Reeves said of Hatfield.
Reeves was among the OCTC students who spent the last semester meeting with a senior citizen to create a scrapbook that documents the elderly person’s life — focusing on how different events and phases throughout a person’s life shapes who that person becomes.
She and three other students met with Hatfield about 10 times, collecting pictures and other records that were presented to her Tuesday at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
“That’s a cousin I met in Scotland. I didn’t know you got that picture!” Hatfield said when she saw the scrapbook for the first time.
Hatfield said she always wanted to travel the world when she was growing up. She accomplished that by becoming a school teacher for the Department of Defense, teaching the children of service members in France, England, Italy, Germany and other countries.
“I have loved every minute of my adult life, and I was glad to share it with these wonderful students, who are already going to graduate with two years of college,” Hatfield said. “It took me years to get two years of college under my belt.”
Other seniors had more practical advice for the students assigned to them.
“I hope they remember my advice: If you find a guy, don’t let them move you way out into the country,” senior citizen David Glover said of the three students he partnered with, Bailey Poole, Kailey Reed and Emily Alvey.
OCTC instructor Mary Kinney said the project was designed so that students could find real-life applications for psychology.
“Sometimes psychology is abstract and theoretical, but they should know it applies to them in some way, shape or form,” Kinney said. “Nowadays, we’re focused on mental health and work-life balance, and some of these (senior) folks didn’t even have that as an objective.
“Lifestyles change over time, but there are still cognitive-emotional behavior outcomes in everyone’s life.”
