The world of magic and wonder will be front and center this weekend as Owensboro Dance Theatre presents “In Concert featuring Descendants… Better Together” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the RiverPark Center.
The show is based both on the Disney musical fantasy film franchise “Descendants” and the popular book series of the same name, both launched in 2015.
Joy Johnson, ODT’s managing artistic director, and Natalie Lopez, ODT’s assistant artistic director, said students were overjoyed when they learned the show was included as part of the organization’s 41st season.
“They were screaming when they (heard the news),” Johnson said.
“A lot of the kids knew the music, and the music is great,” Lopez said. “I was always using the music when teaching the (younger students), and they started talking more and more about this movie.
“It’s kind of like our version of Disney meets the younger generation. It kind of meshes the two worlds together.”
Johnson and Lopez said other music that will be heard in both performances includes the hits of Michael Jackson, David Bowie and other “upbeat” tunes.
The show’s first act opens with ODT’s eight senior dancers and company dancers and will include a ballet performance of “When the Wind Takes Shape,” choreographed by Jan Hurst, and a Rockette-style tap routine, “All for You.”
Additionally, Green River Area Down Syndrome Association’s (GRADSA) “Star Squad and Pop Stars,” former Dance Battle Extravaganza champions, will perform to songs from the film “The Greatest Showman.” The first act will close with “La Follia,” a tango-influenced piece choreographed by Jon Lehrer from New York City.
The second act will take flight with help from Louisville-based ZFX Flying Effects, helping turn the show into a “magical fairytale, where things aren’t always what they seem.”
Around 140 dancers will grace the stage over the weekend, along with three professional dancers and Julie Ballard, lighting designer and theatrical technician, taking on the role as the show’s production artist.
When the performers take the stage, Johnson and Lopez said the audience can expect a “high-energy” show with visuals to complement the vibe.
“The costumes are gorgeous all the way through,” Johnson said. “ ‘Descendants,’ of course, is colorful … and the kids know these (characters) and (will) look like them ….”
“... From Act I to Act II, you’re going to be on the edge of your seat,” Lopez said.
ODT will hold its “Rock N’ Roll Ball” at 6 p.m. today, March 17, in the RiverPark Center lobby.
Families are encouraged to dress as their favorite “Descendants” character or in rock-and-roll attire for a costume contest. Other offerings include dance contests, games, treats and more.
Tickets for both performances are on sale at riverparkcenter.org or by calling the RiverPark Center box office at 270-687-2770.
Cost for Friday’s event is $25. Spots can be reserved by calling 270-684-9580.
