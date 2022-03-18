The Owensboro Dance Theatre will celebrate its 40th anniversary season with “In Concert featuring Mary Poppins: Homecoming” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the RiverPark Center.
The program, which is sponsored by U.S. Bank and the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation, will consist of a total of 168 dancers and nine guest choreographers and dancers.
They will showcase P. L. Travers’ 1930s book series and 1964 film of the tale of Mary Poppins, her jack-of-all trades friend Bert and the Banks children through a series of digital video backdrops and ZFX Flying Effects with the energy to match a “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” time.
Natalie Lopez, assistant artistic director, and Joy Johnson, managing artistic director, feel that Mary Poppins offers great entertainment and fits what the performers are keen on doing.
“The music is great. …The music is just classic and it’s just a fun, upbeat show,” Lopez said. “...Everybody enjoys Mary Poppins, or at least, I think so.”
The show consists of a massive team effort, with assistance from lighting designer and production manager Julie E. Ballard, costume designer Anne Welsh, projection designer Jason H. Thompson, animated set designer Kaitlyn Pietras, projection design technician Christian DeAngelis, technical director Phillip Poe and sound director Haley Strong.
“We have a very professional production crew,” Johnson said. “That’s a big thing that a lot of people really don’t know until they come and see …. Besides our guest artists, we put a lot of time and energy into the production because it makes a difference, especially as time goes by in life, people want more (and) expect more ….”
“Even just like the rooftop scene, there’s smoke coming out of the chimney stacks,” Lopez said. “There’s like stars still glistening, some are falling. It’s just those little aspects that you watch out in the audience, you’re like, ‘Ooh.’ It catches your eye and it’s just a new element and a new design and that’s what’s keeping it fresh and new ….”
Johnson said that patrons can expect to see Bert’s famous upside-down proscenium arch routine in some fashion while the show will be filled with memorable dance numbers with performers dressed up from chimney sweep boys, bunnies, teddy bears and even rubber duckies and penguins.
While the show will stay true to the story the audience is familiar with, ODT is looking forward to putting its own spin on it in regards to music choices while incorporating pointe and tap.
“A lot of our music and our choreographer (showcases) a lot (originality),” Johnson said. “We have ‘We Are Family,’ we have ‘It’s Raining Men’ and then we go back to the original Mary Poppins.”
But before diving into the world of the magical English nanny, the first act of the show will include a couple of special performances.
The opening of the event will begin with senior solos, who will perform individual pieces while dancing in front of video footage put together by Michael Hicks of A Unique Video Productions of snippets from their childhood and even some previous dances and performances set to “Super Trouper” from the 2018 film “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”
“It’s really cool to see their senior videos … to see how far each of those dancers, from those little living room videos to now,” Lopez said. “It’s really nice to see.”
The conclusion of the first act will feature the talent of ODT’s company dancers, who will perform a number of memorable choreography and performances from the past 40 years, such as their routine of “Sing, Sing, Sing,” which they performed at the RiverPark Center’s grand opening gala in the early 1990s. It was originally choreographed by one of Johnson’s late mentors in Chicago and has been restaged by her mentor’s daughter for ODT’s current dancers.
“There’s a little bit of everything,” Lopez said.
But the fun doesn’t stop there.
After a two-year absence, ODT will be holding their “Practically Perfect Party” fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. tonight in the RiverPark Center lobby.
Folks are encouraged to come out and dress up as their favorite Mary Poppins character or their favorite “practically perfect” outfit in anticipation for an evening filled with carnival games, obstacle courses, “perfect” desserts and beverages and costume contests.
With hitting their 40th year, Johnson and Lopez are happy to be able to celebrate the milestone in front of a live audience in a normal setting considering the few years regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
“It feels fabulous and the dancers …, for the first time since September of 2020, they are dancing without masks on stage,” Johnson said.
“It’s just nice to see their faces again …,” Lopez said. “Just to see their smiling faces, just to see them smile back at you and you can just see it not just with their eyes but you can see their whole face ….”
Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com/owensboro-dance-theater-mary-poppins-home-owensboro-kentucky-03-20-2022/event/1B005C2B86DE208F.
To reserve a spot for the “Practically Perfect Party,” contact ODT’s home studio at 270-684-9580 or email odt1982@gmail.com.
