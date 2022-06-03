Owensboro Dance Theatre will celebrate its 40th year with a public anniversary gala from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the RiverPark Center.
The event will consist of heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and a bourbon raffle, with the dance floor open for people to celebrate ODT’s milestone.
The gala, which is held every five years, has been in the making since founding artistic directors Joy Johnson and Karen Carothers — along with a number of dance patrons in the community that were just as passionate about dance — decided to embark on creating ODT in 1982.
“I’m glad I’m still standing,” Johnson laughed.
“When we started it, I think both of us wanted it to continue on — this is what we want for Owensboro,” Carothers said.
Johnson said they have always enjoyed the support from a “great” board of directors and “wonderful” volunteers.
Volunteerism and the board has grown as well — with ODT now having a dedicated executive board, an Alliance board and a business advisory board.
ODT has also found ways to become integrated in the community with offerings for all ages, abilities and cultures, with outreach programs ranging from “Dance/Movement/L.E.A.N.,” “Rising Stars: Adaptive Needs Dance Therapy,” “Dance for Health: Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Dance Therapy,” “Dance Ambassadors,” “Experience the Show” and “Dance to Learn: Science & Health.”
Jana Beth Francis, one of the co-chairs of the ODT Alliance — the volunteer branch for ODT — says the gala is to honor connections made through ODT and celebrate its accomplishments.
“I hope that it’s an opportunity for people who are connected to Owensboro Dance Theatre via family or friends who have danced there or having been at a program or performance, that they can come and connect and take a moment to reflect on what four decades has meant for an organization,” Francis said. “It also is a party, so we hope there will be some celebrating … and we hope we have an opportunity to recognize some of the volunteers of the past and have some of the ODT Company or Apprentice (alumni) share what Owensboro Dance Theatre meant to them.”
Francis also highlights the importance of collaboration, which has allowed ODT to reach this achievement.
“What makes ODT unique is they have always had a high level of professionalism around their shows, and people collaborate, from the professionals who come in to work with our students, the students who dance, the volunteers who iron or sew on a button or cut out snow for the big snow scene (in ‘The Nutcracker’), from the people who volunteer at the RiverPark Center,” she said. “It is a tribute to the high level of collaboration that the community of Owensboro shows over and over again and events that have lasted the test of time.”
ODT also looks forward to celebrating its alumnus’ successes, with some having pursued professional dance careers with entities like the Louisville Ballet, the Lexington Ballet Company, Giordano Dance Chicago and the Radio City Rockettes, while others have received bachelor and master degrees in dance education and have become owners of their own dance studios or have become teachers.
Many have also found work in the healthcare field, such as in physical therapy, occupational therapy and nursing.
“It just gives you great pride to see that happen,” Johnson said. “It’s really hard to describe the feeling and, of course, when we see so many of them this weekend — they’re coming from all over. It just makes you proud.”
Tickets for the gala are on sale for $50.
For reservations, contact the Owensboro Dance Theatre at 270-684-9580 or email odt1982@gmail.com.
For more information, visit owensborodancetheatre.org.
