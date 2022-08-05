Two performing arts entities in Owensboro will be holding auditions for upcoming events and programs.
Owensboro Dance Theatre will be holding open auditions for its Company and Apprentice Company members for the 2022-2023 season from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Johnson’s Dance Studio, 2705 Breckenridge St.
Please arrive 15 minutes before the audition time so you can register and receive your number for the audition.
Dancers interested in auditioning must be 11 years old by Oct. 1 and intermediate to advanced level and proficient in both ballet and jazz.
Dancers must come prepared to take class in ballet and jazz.
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “Murder on the Orient Express” at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 and 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at TWO’s Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
Callbacks, if necessary, will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 16.
The auditions are open for all types and ages.
For more information, call 270-683-5333 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
