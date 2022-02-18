The Owensboro Dance Theatre will showcase dance groups battling it out for their third annual Dance Battle Extravaganza at 7 p.m. tomorrow at RiverPark Center.
This fundraising event will feature a variety of dancers ranging from trained professionals to local community members, while also bringing the community into their world.
“The main principle (of this) was how do we get our community more involved,” said Jennie Boggess, development director. “We’ve always worked, I think since the beginning of ODT, to be involved with the community, to serve the community. And we have seen so much of the community come back and love dance; so how do we get everyone together to do that on the stage? …Dance Battle (Extravaganza) is a great way to bring the community together and have a little fun.”
Presented by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, the event will be raising funds in order to provide free tickets to future performances and hours of community outreach in their Triple A (Arts Access for All) outreach programs, such as their Experience the Show program that offers scholarships to attend programs through free seating or transportation to concerts.
The funds also help with ODT’s Rising Stars Adaptive Dance Therapy Program, which brings dance therapy programs to individuals with disabilities, Dance for Health classes that are specially designed for folks with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease and other chronic illnesses, and their Dance/Movement/LEAN program, which combines dance and the importance of nutrition and healthy living.
With the event being canceled last year due to COVID, groups are excited to take center stage to show off their skills, work together and have some friendly rivalry.
“...It’s a good competition about, ‘Oh, they did this in their dance? We have to pep it up. We have to step it up a little bit more,’ ” said Natalie Lopez, assistant artistic director. “It gets them excited. …It’s really enjoyable to see different groups, different ages (and) to see all this different music — it’s just a great overall show. It truly is.”
“...Every group talks about what a team building experience it is,” Boggess said.
Giordano Dance Chicago, a professional jazz dance company from Chicago will open the event in the first act as a non-competition opener with dancing that has been described as “powerful, passionate, elegant and celebratory.”
“...They are very worldwide and do a wonderful, wonderful show,” said Joy Johnson, managing artistic director. “They’re a wonderful company and they just started to tour last week to Nashville (because) they just started back since COVID.”
The battles, which will feature local community members in nine dance groups, will commence in the second act after a short intermission.
Competitors include: Burns Middle School Dance Team, Daviess County Board of Education, Edge Body, the Johnson’s Dance Studio Dance Moms, No Affiliation, Owensboro Middle School, Owensboro High School, Sutton Elementary School and RiverPark Center’s The Wonder Understudies.
There will also be special non-competitive performances from 2020’s grand prize winning group Green River Area Down Syndrome Association (GRADSA), along with the ODT Company & Apprentice Company.
The groups are not limited to a particular dance type, which allows the audience to see a diverse array of talent throughout the night.
“It’s really unique to see each group come up with what style or even the music selection (they choose) is very interesting to see,” Lopez said.
For the first time this year, the event will include three judges that will score each group based on creativity, musicality, presentation and overall impression from one to five for each category.
Boggess said that there will be three rounds of battles, where three groups will compete against one another and the judges will determine the winner for each round. The winning groups for each battle round will receive $100.
At the end of the night, Boggess said that each group will go “back into the pot” for an audience vote through text messaging, with the winning group becoming the grand prize winner receiving $1,000.
“The more audience there to support for whoever you want to win that grand prize, the more likely they are to get it,” Boggess said.
There is also a Community Favorite Award, which awards $500, that is currently available through online voting at owensborodancetheatre.org; it has already 1,200 votes cast as of Wednesday morning.
ODT said that folks should consider voting via a donation in order to increase their favorite team’s chances of winning and that every dollar donated equals two votes.
All funds raised for the event will support ODT’s service and efforts to keep the art of dance thriving for the entire community.
“That’s what keeps us running …,” Boggess said. “Every dollar that comes in here goes right back out to our community so it’s very worthwhile for ODT and for the groups to bring a little bit of money in as well.”
Tickets are still available online at ticketmaster.com
owensboro-kentucky-
02-19-2022/event/1B005C2B829D1FCE.
“In my opinion, it’s the greatest night of dance in western Kentucky,” Boggess said. “You’re not gonna see a professional company along with over 150 community members take the stage all in one night like you are for Dance Battle Extravaganza.”
For more information, contact Owensboro Dance Theatre at 270-684-9580
or email odt1982@
