Owensboro Dance Theatre’s Dance Battle Extravaganza will return for the fourth time at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at RiverPark Center.
Presented by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, the event returned last year after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, six area businesses, schools and nonprofits will share the Cannon Hall stage with professional and pre-professional dancers while vying for the title of grand champion.
“The beauty of this (event) … is with COVID being a little bit less of a fear now, people are willing to get out, do a little bit more,” said Jennie Boggess, ODT’s development director, “and you’re gonna see this is really going to unify so many diverse businesses and nonprofits and schools ….”
Madison Silvert of the Malcolm Bryant Corporation will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies.
The first act will open with Giordano Dance Chicago, a professional jazz dance company in its 60th year of operation, which will perform as a non-competition participant.
The dance company’s performances have been described as “powerful, passionate, elegant and celebratory.”
Following a short intermission, the second act begins with ODT’s pre-professional dance company performing “Love Me,” a piece choreographed by Skyler Newcom of Giordano Dance Chicago, before the battles commence center stage.
The first round will see a face-off between the Burns Middle School Dance Team and Owensboro High School/Owensboro Middle School’s “Devils Dance Crew,” followed by nonprofits Aubrey’s Song Foundation’s “Aubrey’s Beauts” up against Green River Area Down Syndrome Association’s (GRADSA) “Pop Stars and Star Squad” in the second round and Musick Studios Mercenaries Federation taking on the Sutton Elementary School Dance Team in the third round.
“It’s just nice to see what groups are coming into play this year and just seeing all the different groups,” said Natalie Lopez, ODT’s assistant artistic director. “The most exciting thing for me is seeing how they perform, what they’re going to perform and see the different themes of each group.”
At the end of each battle, three guest community judges — Patti Jenkins of Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Sgt. Hunter Hinton of the Owensboro Police Department and Griffin Glasscock Townsend of 44News — will determine each battle winner before turning the vote over to the audience to choose the grand champion and the prize of $1,000.
There is also a Community Favorite Award, which awards $500, that is currently available through online voting at owensborodancetheatre.org. People also have the option to make a donation in honor of their favorite team. Every dollar donated will count as two votes.
According to Boggess, “we’re seeing more this year than ever before.”
Besides being a form of entertainment, Dance Battle Extravaganza also serves as a vital fundraiser for ODT, with every dollar raised at the event helping the organization’s “Triple A (Arts Access for All)” outreach programming — which helps bring dance to over 15,000 community members each year.
“We do so much for the community that really isn’t out there, and it’s all free,” said Joy Johnson, ODT’s managing artistic director. “We have 65 tri-state schools that we go to (along with other facilities) and 16 counties.
“We serve a lot, and that’s what this money goes toward ….”
Programming includes school performance tickets or transportation for more than 500 students to witness the art of dance on stage; dance classes in area schools and facilities for individuals with disabilities; classes for dancers ages 65-103 at area assisted living facilities and in the ODT studio; dance education classes focused on movement and its relation to science, history and nutrition; and master classes for our area dancers with world-renowned guest artists, enhancing their training through teaching and mentoring.
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $15.
For more information, contact Owensboro Dance Theatre at 270-684-9580 or email odt1982@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.