Owensboro Dance Theatre will bring its 41st season to life with its annual family-friendly spectacular “The German American Bank Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 inside Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center.

Based on Prussian author E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” the cast will feature 143 extra cast members, 47 ODT Company and Apprentice Company members, five professional dancers and eight local adult community members taking part.

