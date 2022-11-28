The Owensboro Fire Department has a long history with the Goodfellows Club, particularly when it comes to the club’s annual Christmas Party.
An event involving hundreds of children and their families is a big undertaking, and Goodfellows couldn’t do it without the support of volunteers. Each year, city firefighters join other helpers to set up gift tables, prepare goodie packs for children and provide support for the children invited to the party.
Those kids are chosen to attend because a school counselor or another caring adult knows the family is in need.
That ability to help brighten a child’s Christmas brings OFD Battalion Chief Steve Leonard back to the party year after year.
“Anyone can have bad times and bad luck, and it’s nice to have agencies like” Goodfellows, Leonard said. “It has helped thousands and thousands of people.”
The day of the Christmas party, firefighters show up early to help. Supporting the party is another way the department can continue its mission of serving the community, Leonard said.
“It’s akin to what you do as a firefighter,” he said. “You feel like you can help, and you do that.”
Goodfellows has several missions, including providing school clothes, coats and shoes to school children in poverty. The club also comes to the aid of families that have suffered disasters such as fires, and even pays for emergency dental care.
But the Christmas party is equally important, Leonard said, because a family in need can’t not be able to afford presents for their children.
“The younger ones don’t understand that — they don’t understand economics or family issues. They just know they want a good Christmas,” Leonard said. “Without the Goodfellows Club, some may not have a Christmas.”
OFD Captain Bobby Grant, a member of the Goodfellows board, said he participates in the annual party because firefighters meet people who need Goodfellows assistance when they go on emergency calls.
“We see the need in the community,” Grant said. Being involved in Goodfellows, “is something I wanted to do. I wanted to give back.”
This year’s Christmas Party is scheduled for Dec. 9.
“We do the Christmas party, but throughout the year, we do so much to assist with the needs of the kids in the community,” Grant said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.