Owensboro Health recently acquired new technology, Mako SmartRobotics, that will transform its ability to perform hip and knee replacements, offering a better outcome post-surgery for patients.
Mako SmartRobotics, a robotic arm which assists in making incisions for orthopedic surgery, combines 3D CT-based planning, AccuStopTM haptic technology and insightful data analytics to produce better outcomes for total knee, total hip and partial knee patients, according to Dr. Mark McGinnis, Owensboro Health orthopedic specialist.
With preoperative 3D CT scans, according to McGinnis, surgeons are able to know exactly the size of the components that will be used and what position they need to be placed in when doing that surgery, all of which will be configured through a computer-operated program prior to surgery, allowing for better accuracy.
The technology, McGinnis said, will ensure incisions are made exactly as planned and will not allow for cuts to veer off track by even a small amount.
“The technology is pretty insane. The surgeon — our hand is still on the saw making the cut, but if we veer off one millimeter beyond what we’ve planned on, the computer will turn the saw off instantaneously,” he said. “It gives security to the surgeon and the patient that whatever game plan we have going in, it will be executed precisely the way we want it to.”
The technology, he said, brings a more streamlined approach with less room for error.
Additionally, he said, it allows surgeons to tackle more complicated orthopedic cases.
McGinnis said the first orthopedic surgery performed last week was a success with the Mako SmartRobotics technology.
“We can take the CAT scan beforehand, decide what we want to do and then, in the operating room, we know that it’s going to be executed the right way,” he said.
Although there are other navigational technologies on the market, McGinnis said, the Mako technology is the only of its kind on the market that does exactly what it does and provides surgeons an opportunity to plan out the surgery exactly how it needs to be done beforehand.
Another significant benefit for the patient, he said, is the ability to reproduce the function of a natural knee in a way that allows patients to have a better range of motion and faster, more efficient healing and rehabilitation.
These benefits, he said, have been seen across the board from other institutions that utilize the Mako SmartRobotics technology.
He said the orthopedics program at OH has already begun scheduling patients to undergo surgery using the technology.
The process to get the technology, he said, has taken some time, but will be worth it.
“We’ve spent a lot of time and resources getting the operating room staffed (and) trained. Me and my partners trained with machines,” he said. “I’m excited we finally have it. I think it’s going to get utilized a lot.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
