Owensboro Health and Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders will present an inaugural event “Pickin’ for a Cause: Keeping Aubrey’s Song Alive!” starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Offerings at the program’s debut will include live music, a silent auction, appetizers and dinner with performances by featured artists Randy Lanham, Justin Cole, Cam Thompson, Wayne Morris, Chris Joslin and Toy Heart along with guest speakers.
A tour of the museum will also be available for attendees.
Partners that will have representatives in attendance to support the event include local entities Align Wealth Management, Atmos Energy, Baird Private Wealth Management, Compass Counseling, Counseling Associates of Owensboro, Gateway Urgent Care, Kendra Gray PhD, PLC, RiverValley Behavioral Health, Sullivan Financial Advisory Services and Old National Bank.
National sponsors that are also eating disorder treatment programs will support the initiative, including Eating Recovery Center, Equip Health, The Emily Program, Louisville Center for Eating Disorders and The Renfrew Center.
The event, which is to spread awareness and education to the community about the seriousness of eating disorders, has been in the works for some time according to Carolyn Ferber, executive director of Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders.
“We actually had this event scheduled last year (in November) and had to cancel it due to COVID issues going on still,” she said. “We spent the last year essentially revamping the program ….”
Initially, the program was to focus on guest speakers with music being a secondary focus.
Ferber said the main goal with the event is to spread awareness about the organization, which was founded in 2005, as a resource on eating disorders and raising awareness and education, promoting body positivity and early intervention and developing local resources for treatment while providing hope for patients and families.
“It’s a very secretive illness,” she said. “There’s still a little bit of stigma attached to even having the conversation that eating disorders still exist or do exist in this community. We’d like to be considered in the community as the one-stop shop, for lack of better word, of all things eating disorders.”
Ferber said one of the more common disorders right now is avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), where people are “very adamant” about eating certain types of foods.
The organization was created in honor of Aubrey Michelle Clark, who passed away in 2005 at 22 due to struggles with disordered eating.
Marilyn Clark, board member and Aubrey’s mother, said that the family wasn’t aware of the concerns and thought that they were witnessing a “healthy regimen” such as exercising, veggie sandwiches and drinking lots of water.
“It was a secret to us that she even had it,” she said. “If you would talk to her, she would say since she was 13 since she struggled with disordered eating. But we did not become aware of it until she was a junior in high school.”
Clark said the organization hopes to combat the appearance and stigma of what an eating disorder looks like.
“It’s nowhere near what people think most of the time,” she said. “They recognize anorexia but they don’t recognize that the person sitting right next to you that looks just like you could be a victim.”
With this event, the organization hopes to raise $30,000 to help fund its new Family and Patient Advocacy program to help guide families through the challenges of finding treatment and supporting loved ones that are struggling.
“We’re looking to expand,” Ferber said. “We’re hoping this event is also helping raise money to provide patient support services as well, because we don’t have patient support groups and that’s part of helping with the recovery. Recovery does happen. It’s not always going to end up as unfortunate as the passing of Aubrey. Recovery is possible and that’s why it’s really important to have the conversations so (it) can happen.”
Tickets for the event are $75, with a table of eight on sale for $550.
There will be limited seating and no tickets sold at the door.
If someone cannot be in attendance, a tax-deductible donation or monthly pledge will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.