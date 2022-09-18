Owensboro Health and Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders will present an inaugural event “Pickin’ for a Cause: Keeping Aubrey’s Song Alive!” starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Offerings at the program’s debut will include live music, a silent auction, appetizers and dinner with performances by featured artists Randy Lanham, Justin Cole, Cam Thompson, Wayne Morris, Chris Joslin and Toy Heart along with guest speakers.

