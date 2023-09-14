OH BRESCIA PARTNERSHIP DOM

Chad Hart, director of philanthropy of the Owensboro Health Foundation, left; Rhonda Bergstrom, MSN, RN, CENP, director of nursing, emergency services for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital; Fr. Larry Hostetter, president of Brescia University; and Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, board chairperson for the Owensboro Health Foundation, are pictured at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Rooster Booster event on Sept. 7, where OH and Brescia announced a collaborative workforce development program to train healthcare workers in the management of pediatric patients.

 Photo courtesy of Owensboro Health

Owensboro Health and Brescia University will collaborate on a “first-of-its-kind” workforce development program to train healthcare workers in management of pediatric patients to help reduce the stress and anxiety both children and families experience in healthcare settings, particularly in the emergency department.

The announcement of the partnership was made during the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Rooster Booster breakfast on Sept. 7.

