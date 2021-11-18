Owensboro Health’s Inpatient Pharmacy recently installed a new robot that will help fulfill prescriptions for hospital patients, opening up staff to become more efficient and effective in their roles.
The robot, Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, was installed last week, a $1.7 million investment that replaced the pharmacy’s previous robot, originally installed in 2013, that was no longer functional. The XR2 model went live Tuesday evening after spending four days being stocked with medications.
The machine, according to Jason Collins, director of inpatient pharmacy, will scan and pull medications for hospital patients, bag them and seal them and label them before dispensing each bag for the pharmacy to disperse to patients.
The robot, according to Collins, is cutting edge technology with less than 100 in hospitals throughout the country.
The previous robot, Collins said, held only about 40% of what the XR2 model holds and was able to scan and pull nly about 65% of the pharmacy’s daily pulls, whereas the new one will be capable of pulling about 95%, increasing overall efficiency.
It holds about two and a half times what our previous one held, so why that’s important is because ... it helps us with efficiency,” Collins said. “It’s a lot smoother process. It also will look at inventory and use oldest to newest to decrease waste and expiration of medications.”
Additionally, he said it will notify the pharmacy about specific medications that are not getting used or moved so that the pharmacy can pull the medications from the machine and potentially not carry that item anymore if it is not needed.
Most importantly, Collins said, the robot decreases the potential for errors, especially with such an increase in the amount of prescription pulls it is able to make.
“The biggest key of this robot is safety,” he said. “That’s a lot more pulls that are checked by the robot … so it really helps with our efficiency, but also our safety because there’s a lot less chance of error. If you pull our human, it increases the opportunity for error,”
Each drug is packaged by the manufacturer with a barcode that the robot will scan and sort it as needed for prescriptions.
If barcodes cannot be read by the machine, Collins said the pharmacy will be notified.
However, there are still quality checks that will be done on each prescription leaving the pharmacy and each prescription will be scanned multiple times in its journey to the patient to make sure everything is correct.
“They scan numerous times throughout the process. There’s a bunch of safety measures that goes into the process,” he said.
While the utilization of the robot will certainly allow for more efficiency, Collins said it will not affect staffing as there are many other duties that staff will be more enabled to focus on without added responsibilities of pulling and bagging medications.
“I don’t think it will decrease our staffing. I think It’s more efficient and allows us to do other things, allows us to focus more on a clinical level, or be on the floor taking care of our patients,” he said. “It gives us room to be more efficient and allows us to do other things we need to be doing.”
Collins said although the robot is new, the timing is good for the pharmacy because it has at least been around long enough that any major kink have already been worked out and it has been checked for accuracy.
He said the purchase of the robot also shows a dedication of OH in investing in its departments and patients.
“I think it’s exciting to see that Owensboro Health is making investments in our departments in the hospital and wanting to grow and help us serve our community and live out our mission statement,” he said. “You can see the advancements they’re making in the organization. That’s not just here, but it’s also in our Twin Lakes and Muhlenberg locations, our health plexes, so I think they’re really … trying to help us get to where we need to be and take care of our patients in a safe way.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
