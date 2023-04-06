OH ASSESSMENTS

Dr. Darby Cole, program director for the Owensboro Health/University of Louisville Family Medicine Residency Clinic, stands in the courtyard at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Health/University of Louisville Family Medicine Residency Clinic will be offering three walk-in wellness screenings beginning this month at its facility at 811 E. Parrish Ave.

The programs, which will be at “little-to-no cost” to patients, will include skin cancer screenings, school physicals and diabetes assessments.

