Owensboro Health will offer its first grandparent class to new and expecting grandparents beginning in September.
Prenatal patient educator Heather Trulen said the class will help update grandparents on current safety recommendations for child rearing through a combination of discussion and lecture, video demonstrations and interactive activities.
The first class will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. It will be virtual in real time so grandparents can ask questions as they go along.
“This is something that the hospital’s wanted to offer for a long time because we get a lot of questions from new and expecting grandparents, so we wanted to make a class up just for them,” Trulen said.
She said the class will focus a lot on baby care and safety recommendations that have changed throughout the years to help get grandparents and parents current and on the same page.
One of those changes is safe sleep.
“We know there’s a lot of baby care things that have not changed from when they had their own children, but there are a lot of things that have changed,” she said. “Safe sleep is one of the biggest ones.”
Trulen said some of the important aspects that go along with safe sleep is knowing what to put in a crib with a child and what not to.
For example, a stuffed animal is not recommended for children in cribs. Drop-side cribs are also no longer recommended, nor is baby powder.
She said the class will also go over simpler changes, such as current car-seat safety recommendations and new diapers that have indicator strips to notify caregivers when the diaper is soiled.
Trulen said the class will also discuss things that parents or grandparents may not think about, such as leaving medications in purses or within reach of children that may lead to a child ingesting it.
“It’s going to help that they’re on the same page as parents in terms of the latest safety recommendations, making sure that the grandchildren stay safe,” Trulen said. “And just how to help support their children along in this journey as well.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the grandparents class and other child rearing classes at OH may do so online at OwensboroHealth.org/News-Events/Calendar or by calling 270-417-5303.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
