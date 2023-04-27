WOUND CARE

Nurse manager Lisa Gentry, RN, Ashley Emmick, APRN, program director Jennifer Balascio, Ph.D., and medical director Jeffrey Danetz, MD, stand Wednesday in an examination room at Owensboro Health Wound Center. The center recently earned the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Health Wound Center recently earned the Center of Distinction award from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, for achieving “outstanding clinical outcomes” for the course of a year and high patient satisfaction rates.

While the center has previously received the honor multiple times, along with Healogics’ Clinical Excellence award, Jennifer Balascio, Ph.D., program director of the center, and Lisa Gentry, RN, nurse manager, are pleased the facility continues to be recognized.

