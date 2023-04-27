Owensboro Health Wound Center recently earned the Center of Distinction award from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, for achieving “outstanding clinical outcomes” for the course of a year and high patient satisfaction rates.
While the center has previously received the honor multiple times, along with Healogics’ Clinical Excellence award, Jennifer Balascio, Ph.D., program director of the center, and Lisa Gentry, RN, nurse manager, are pleased the facility continues to be recognized.
“We have undergone construction through this year and provider changes,” Balascio said, “and we have grown so much that every year we achieve, it feels like it’s a bigger achievement, because we are seeing so many more people getting healed.”
“We’re thrilled that we are able to achieve that goal,” Gentry said. “We’re healing a lot of patients, and we have a really strong team here; and we follow certain processes to achieve that goal every year.”
The center — which has locations in Owensboro and Beaver Dam — treats approximately 300 patients every month. Balascio and Gentry said the center has experienced an even higher volume of patients in the last year.
Currently, the center works with five medical providers and has about 30 staff members.
The center offers highly-specialized wound care to patients suffering from issues ranging from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, bedsores and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
“... Diabetes is very widespread in Kentucky, so that can be a challenge,” Gentry said. “Those patients have to follow a specialized diet. They need to stay off their feet to get the wound to heal ….”
Balascio said other wounds the center typically sees can depend on the season.
“A lot of times we’ll see spider bites in the summer,” she said. “We see as people get warmer, their legs swell more and see them come in.”
Balascio and Gentry said it often means making lifestyle changes for those seeking care.
“Sometimes it’s a situation where they’ve had the wound for a long time and they finally decide they need to do something about it,” Balascio said. “... No matter what — they’re managing their sugar, quitting smoking; these are all the things that we need them to be able to do ….
“... It’s a forever lifestyle change.”
“It’s a lot of education, and we build on that each visit,” Gentry said. “We start with small steps, talk to them about diet changes, or (if we check) their blood sugar and (see) it’s a little high, what can we do (differently) ….”
The center provides a number of wound care treatments such as negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies, along with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding a patient with 100% oxygen to help speed the healing of the wound.
But it’s not just the center’s responsibility and treatment methods that help get the patient to a good place.
“It really takes a team effort between our staff, the provider and the patient,” Gentry said. “We all have to work together to do what needs to be done and get the wounds to heal.”
And with that team effort and seeing patients regularly, it gives the staff a chance to form meaningful bonds and relationships.
“I feel like our team treats the patients like they would want their family treated, and that kind of helps the patient be more compliant and do what we’re asking them to do,” Gentry said. “... We get to know them, we joke around; it helps.”
“Not only that, but we know their compelling ‘why’ — ‘Why are you actually here? What do you want to achieve from this?’ ” Balascio said. “We can help support that on and on and on when they feel like, ‘Oh my god, I’ve gotten all these treatments, and it’s still not healed.’
“And we can say: ‘Remember — we told you it’s a process that takes time. It didn’t happen overnight, it’s not going away overnight; but you’re doing a great job ….’ ”
