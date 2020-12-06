At an early age, Robert Mofield developed a heart for horses.
Mofield, an Ohio County resident, said he taught himself how to ride about the age of 6 by borrowing his neighbor’s horses.
“I’d lure the horses by the fence and I’d stand on the strands of barbed wire to climb onto them,” Mofield said. “And then I’d just hang on. I loved riding them so much I was just determined to stay on them.”
And from there, Mofield knew he always wanted to be around horses.
Although Mofield grew up in Henderson, he’s found a home on Old Mill Cemetery Road just north of Hartford with 60 acres to keep and ride horses that were unwanted or not in the best of health when he received them.
Mofield, however, stops short of calling the horse farm a rescue.
“A lot of people get the idea to raise a colt and then they figure out how much work it is,” Mofield said. “...And one of the big aspects of owning a horse is the cost; they can become costly pretty quick — the feed, the hay, the vet bills....”
Mofield currently has five horses, which includes a 4-month-old foal named Diamond, and a donkey named Jose in his barn stable. Earlier in the spring, Mofield lost what was a sixth horse after it developed colic — a gastro-intestinal tract condition often fatal to horses.
“It’s constantly something … a lot of brushing, cleaning their hooves and every six weeks they need new shoes,” Mofield said.
Among Mofield’s horses is a 15-year-old Arabian named Coco.
“Somebody couldn’t handle her and I kind of lucked up on her,” said Mofield, who’s owned the Arabian horse for eight years. “They’re a little high strung; they’re a little different.”
Mofield has begun passing his passion for horses to his children — daughter Elisha, 15, and son James, 11.
James began riding horses at age 2.
“They’re more trouble than they’re worth to some people but not to us,” James Mofield said.
Mofield’s wife, Beth, had never been around horses until her husband introduced her to them.
Beth Mofield, however, hasn’t been able to enjoy the horses as much after suffering injuries from a car wreck.
“He’d give up everything for these horses,” said Beth Mofield about what she’s learned since the family began taking horses in. “…When I could ride them, it was just relaxing and calmed the nerves.”
Mofield has plans to turn Diamond into a show horse and is in the process of registering her as an American warmblood, which is known for the sport horse disciplines of dressage, show jumping and combined driving.
For Mofield, there’s nothing about horses that he dislikes but he tends to be drawn to the ones that most people see as troublesome.
“I like horses that have a little more spirit than others; the horses I like most people don’t,” Mofield said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
