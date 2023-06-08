CAPTURING THE MOMENT

Outpatient counselor Heather Gray, MSSW, CSW, stands Wednesday in the courtyard at the Owensboro Health’s Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center. Gray coordinates “Capturing the Moment” in Owensboro alongside nurse navigators Colleen Brey, BSN, RN, OCN and Deanna Young, BSN, RN, OCN.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Health’s Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center will host its “Capturing the Moment” event — a free professional photography session for current MMCC cancer patients and their loved ones — from 5-8 p.m. June 15 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.

The event was started in 2017 by Dr. Megan B. Nelson at the University of Louisville Health’s Brown Cancer Center with the goal of creating “a space to support, nourish and empower cancer patients” by “(creating) a snapshot in time that patients and their families can cherish for years to come.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.