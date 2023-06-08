Owensboro Health’s Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center will host its “Capturing the Moment” event — a free professional photography session for current MMCC cancer patients and their loved ones — from 5-8 p.m. June 15 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
The event was started in 2017 by Dr. Megan B. Nelson at the University of Louisville Health’s Brown Cancer Center with the goal of creating “a space to support, nourish and empower cancer patients” by “(creating) a snapshot in time that patients and their families can cherish for years to come.”
The event, presented by MMCC and the Owensboro Health Foundation, debuted in Owensboro last year.
Heather Gray, outpatient counselor, MSSW, CSW, at Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center said Nelson is a cancer survivor.
Gray had the chance to participate as a volunteer for the event while attending U of L to receive her master’s with a specialization in oncology.
She realized the program offered something special.
“I still serve on their committee, and I go once a year to volunteer and help during ‘Capturing the Moment,’ ” Gray said. “But that first hour of doing their first event during my student placement, I was like, ‘We need to do this for our patients here at the cancer center.’
“I just knew instantly that this was something incredible that we needed to share with our patients.”
Gray said the event’s purpose is “really iterating the importance of living with cancer.”
“... When you have cancer, you’re not necessarily feeling well enough, feel like you look good enough and you’re not thinking: ‘I need pictures taken’ or ‘I need family photos,’ ” she said. “... My role as an outpatient counselor here and (working with) our support groups is to really try and encourage and empower patients to remember to live with the cancer diagnosis.
“It’s very easy to get caught in the chaos (with) all these appointments, surgeries, recoveries, dealing with and managing side effects of going through treatment — and it’s really easy to become overwhelmed with that; and people stop living. It’s really important to (hold onto) things of meaning.”
Gray coordinates the event alongside nurse navigators Colleen Brey, BSN, RN, OCN and Deanna Young, BSN, RN, OCN.
Gray said participation in its debut year in Owensboro was encouraging, and she already is seeing an increase in the number of people wanting to take part.
“Last year, we had eight photographers. This year we have 12 designated photographers that have committed to our event,” she said. “Last year, we served approximately 40-plus patients; this year we have 72 slots.”
Volunteerism has also seen a high turnout, with over 30 staff members from MMCC helping out, along with people from inpatient oncology, OH Foundation and Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Gray said the event doesn’t just touch those with cancer, as it gives the nurses and others that help those on a regular basis a chance to view the patients in a different light.
“... They get to see their patients laughing and enjoying life,” she said, “and the reason why they’re fighting and they continue their treatments … and the patients get to see the nurse’s fun side, the silly side.”
Cancer also touches a personal spot for Gray, which keeps her motivated to organize events like this.
“I lost my mom … almost 22 years ago … and (at) that time nobody in my family worked in the medical field and (was) not really familiar with cancer,” she said. “I think that’s my driving passion behind this event, because for two years and two months we lived in this chaos, and it’s hard to explain unless you have personal experience (with it).
“... I don’t want our patients to (feel) alone, and I want them to know that they’re supported ….”
With that, the patients’ families and other loved ones are also kept in mind.
“Cancer affects absolutely everyone within an individual’s circle … and everyone processes it (differently),” Gray said. “... When you do events like this or any type of survivor event, it really just empowers and encourages that whole support system.
“The more support we provide, it makes this journey a little bit easier for each patient.”
Space is limited for the event and RSVP is required.
Patients are welcome to bring their own props for the photographs.
Rain date for the event is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. June 22.
To reserve a spot or if needing more information, contact the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center at 270-688-5483 (LIVE).
