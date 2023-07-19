Staff at Owensboro High School participated in training Monday and Tuesday on how to properly use the school’s new OpenGate weapons detectors.
The Owensboro Public Schools board approved the purchase of the detectors at a March 9 meeting following an incident involving an Owensboro Middle School student bringing a loaded gun and knife onto the campus on March 6.
Andrew Garrett, a field service technician with CEIA USA, said the staff learned about how the detectors worked and their capabilities, along with best-use practices and maintaining the equipment.
“The training takes a couple of hours, but OpenGate was developed with operator use in mind and is very operator friendly,” he said. “Everything is controlled through a mobile app.”
The detectors are constructed of two metal pillars that use an electromagnetic field.
“When metal goes through that field, it’s interrupted,” he said. “There is a measuring device and as the metal goes through, the detector makes a measurement based on type, size, density and shape of the metal to decide if the alarm should go off.”
Garrett said the OpenGate system has certain features that make it stand out from other available options, including mobility.
“Each pillar weighs about 20 pounds each and can be picked up and moved anywhere,” he said. “It’s 100% waterproof, it’s battery-operated, and it can screen a lot of people in a short amount of time.”
More weapons detectors are being purchased for organizations across the country, Garrett said.
“It’s become a very popular item for K-12 schools, along with the NBA, NFL and MLB,” he said.
Garrett said the detectors are “100% safe for use” and provides an ease of use and small footprint.
“There’s very little drawback from being able to secure a school from firearms and dangerous weapons,” he said.
OHS principal Jennifer Luttrell said the administration is excited to provide a new layer of security.
“It was very easy for our students to pass through, and we were able to screen about 50 students this morning with a lot of ease and low-stress,” she said.
Luttrell said safety and security is the school’s top priority for students, staff and community.
“This is just a new layer we are offering, and we began layering security measures last year, and this was the next step for us,” she said. “Our students, staff and parents expect to come here and be safe, and when they’re safe, they can learn.”
The training, despite being laid-back and informal, provided a lot of useful information to OHS staff.
“Andrew did a wonderful job making us feel comfortable and confident and gave us the knowledge we need to implement these, beginning on day one of school,” Luttrell said.
The detectors will be used upon entry to the school at the bus rider and car rider lines, along with the front office. The school will also use the detectors at athletic events.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
