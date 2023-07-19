OPS TRAINING

Andrew Garrett, field service technician, demonstrates Tuesday how the new CEIA OpenGate walk-through weapons detection system operates inside Owensboro High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Staff at Owensboro High School participated in training Monday and Tuesday on how to properly use the school’s new OpenGate weapons detectors.

The Owensboro Public Schools board approved the purchase of the detectors at a March 9 meeting following an incident involving an Owensboro Middle School student bringing a loaded gun and knife onto the campus on March 6.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.