OHS to host job fair for seniors on Thursday
Owensboro High School will host a job fair for seniors from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the school. The job fair offers seniors an opportunity to meet with employers to potentially line up jobs following graduation. The students attending the job fair are current seniors who plan to join the workforce directly after high school.
OCTC to perform spring concert May 2
The Owensboro Community and Technical College Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Connie Ford, professor of music, and accompanied by pianist Ann Jeannette Pierce, will perform a spring concert at 7 p.m. on May 2, at Third Baptist Church.
Featured composers from the 18th to the 21st centuries programmed works, which cover a wide variety of styles, include G. F. Handel, Alice Parker, Victor Johnson, David Dickau, Shawn Kirchner, Howard Helvey, Pablo Casals, Z. Randall Stroope, Thomas A. Dorsey, Gwyneth Walker, and J. A. C. Redford.
Apollo to host air rifle competition Saturday
Apollo High School’s Air Force JROTC will host the Greater Daviess County Air Rifle Competition from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Apollo High School’s auxiliary gym, 2280 Tamarack Road.
Students from the AHS Air Force JROTC, Daviess County High School Navy JROTC and 4-H Air Rifle Teams will compete in a series of marksmanship challenges. During the friendly competition, teams will shoot targets at 10-meter range from three positions: prone (flat on the floor), kneeling and standing. Team members will take 10 shots from each position with points being assigned for target accuracy.
OCTC speech and debate team finishes season with wins
Owensboro Community & Technical College’s speech and debate team, the Tammy M. Rice Debate Society, competed in their final tournaments of the 2021-2022 season at the Climb the Mountain online debate tournament hosted by Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, and at the Florida Atlantic Owl Online Speech Invitational out of Boca Raton, Florida.
David Daniel compiled a 3-0 win-loss record in preliminaries at the Climb the Mountain tournament. He was recognized as the Top Speaker in the division, and earned the Championship award.
At the Florida Atlantic tournament, Kayla Mohon earned third place honors in Persuasive Speaking and fourth place in Impromptu Speaking. OCTC students Laura Flahardy and Josephine Gesser tied for fourth place in Persuasion.
