When Abby Kirby and Taylor Gage, juniors at Owensboro Innovation Academy, were sitting in the crowd at the Kentucky Department of Education’s Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) State Championship in Lexington, they didn’t expect to leave victorious.
But when Kirby and Gage found out they finished in first place in the Digital Product Online Judging Competition (DPOJ) for the “Minecraft” category, it was “surprising.”
“It felt great because we’ve seen how many people (entered) and were like: ‘OK, it won’t be too surprising if we lose,’ ” Kirby, 16, said, “but we were very surprised to know that we had won.”
“ ‘Minecraft’ was the most entered event, I think,” Gage, 17, said.
According to STLP’s website, the program uses project-based learning principles to empower student learning and achievement, while providing a means for students to design, make, connect and learn through technology utilization and creation of original digital content.
Student products, projects and services are then showcased through local, regional and state events, with the “Big 3” events being Regionals, DPOJ and the STLP State Championship.
The pair know each other quite well, first meeting in the online game “Roblox” in 2017 before realizing they were peers at iMiddle.
“We’re best friends, and we do everything together, so choosing to work together was pretty easy,” Gage said.
When Kirby and Gage were looking through the different competitions, they decided to enter into the Bygone Blocks (Rebuilding History) digital competition, which was introduced this year, where students were tasked to create a “Minecraft” build — the 3-D game where players create and break apart different types of blocks within three-dimensional worlds — based on an event from human history and showcase it through a screencast three-minute video to be published on YouTube.
“... We were looking at the skill sets we needed (in the competitions), and we both play games a lot,” Gage said. “So, ‘Minecraft’ was kind of just our best option.”
For their submission, Kirby and Gage decided to focus on creating a narrative to represent the Salem witch trials, the series of hearings where people were accused of practicing witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts in the early 1690s.
“... It was not something really big that we learned throughout our schooling, but we thought it was one of the most important history things that stuck with us,” Kirby said.
“It was definitely one of the most interesting (events) we’ve probably learned (about),” Gage said.
The process of creating the project from start-to-finish, according to Kirby and Gage, didn’t take too much time.
“... It took us like two or three hours,” Gage said.
“The map was probably the longest thing. … We really tried hard to build everything correctly and made it to where it was all nice,” Kirby said. “The editing also (took some time).”
Both were keen on making sure they could showcase their creativity and set their project apart from other competitors by writing a script and using some influences from the horror mystery cartoon “Gravity Falls.”
“When we were looking at previous challenges, we saw that a lot of people did walkthroughs of their things<” Gage said. “They explained what each thing was, but we kind of wanted to do something different.”
“With ours, we basically made a story with it and not just a bland ‘this is this, this is that,’ ” Kirby said. “We kind of tied that in the beginning and then also went with our own story of those Salem witch trials.”
While the two have earned the distinction of state champions, Kirby and Gage said there were other positive takeaways from the experience.
“We’ve always been really good at opposite things; I’m more good at English and stuff, and (Abby’s) good at math and stuff,” Gage said, “so I think being able to combine our minds together and work on a project where we’re both good at different things really helped.”
“(Taylor) is better at building bigger things, and I’m better at building (the) details ….,” Kirby said.
Though it was the first time Kirby and Gage entered into STLP, there are plans to compete in another competition in 2024.
“... If we’re allowed to — definitely,” Kirby said.
