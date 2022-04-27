Alex Carpenter believes the Owensboro Innovation Academy has helped to foster and increase his interests in engineering, making the field one of his goals for post-secondary education and work.
Recently, Alex, 16, was accepted to a prestigious engineering summer program with the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana. The summer program will be two-fold — it will allow the sophomore access to the campus as he begins making his early choices for post-secondary schools, and the program will introduce him to other like-minded individuals with a penchant for engineering.
The camp, called Operation Catapult, is an 11-day residential program for students in 10th and 11th grades. Students stay on campus and complete a specific project throughout its duration.
Alex learned about the camp through a YouTube video. It seemed like something that would interest him, so he decided to apply. The selective application process included him sending in his transcript and ACT scores.
“I had already been curious about pursuing my post-high school education at Rose-Hulman,” he said. “They have an interesting system there where you take three semesters in a single school year. It’s an accelerated program.”
This camp will be a chance for him to get on campus, check it out, and also continue his engineering education in a fun way, he said.
Alex has always been good with constructing things, he said.
“I am good at building with my hands and thinking of more creative solutions to problems, and trying to make the most efficient way to solve the problem,” he said. “When I came to OIA, I signed up for the engineering pathway, and it has really helped me find my niche.”
He said OIA has helped him be career-focused, and helped him hone his engineering skills in a way that he realized the course of study was his passion. Being at OIA is also what inspired him to pursue the Rose-Hulman summer program.
“I’m excited to be around other students who have a common interest,” he said.
Stacy Pedley, OIA school counselor, said summer programs like the Rose-Hulman opportunity are important for students.
Educators at OIA, she said, are always preparing students for their next steps. They try to help students have an authentic STEM-based experience throughout the school year, so that when they get out into the real world they are more prepared.
Education needs to be valuable like that, she said.
She was happy to learn that Alex would be pursuing an opportunity at Rose-Hulman.
“Rose-Hulman is so specialized,” she said. “For him to branch out that take this initiative, it’s great.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
