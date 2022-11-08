OWENWS-11-08-22 FESTIVAL OF TREES DOM

Garry Pierce works with Denise Payne, Janice Scherm and Brenda Clark to decorate a tree on Saturday that will be part of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s 46th annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s 46th annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees will kick off with a preview gala from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Festival of Trees will be presented alongside the museum’s Celebrate Kentucky exhibition, drawing from the museum’s collection of more than 1,000 objects of works by artists with connections to the commonwealth by birth, residence or education.

