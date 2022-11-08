The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art’s 46th annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees will kick off with a preview gala from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The Festival of Trees will be presented alongside the museum’s Celebrate Kentucky exhibition, drawing from the museum’s collection of more than 1,000 objects of works by artists with connections to the commonwealth by birth, residence or education.
The Holiday Forest and gala are sponsored by The Glenmore Distillery.
“It has now become an iconic holiday image for Owensboro because of its longevity,” said Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA director. “Forty six years is pretty incredible to keep one project going; and even what’s more incredible is that for 46 years, we’ve had the same corporate sponsor.”
Known as one of Owensboro’s oldest holiday traditions, the Holiday Forest Festival of Trees will feature 18 monumental Christmas trees and special decorations created and designed by local artists, florists and organizations.
Special trees have been designed to celebrate the cultural history of Kentucky for the Holiday Forest, including Allie Huffman’s Burns Middle School students; the Owensboro Herb Society’s “Back Home in Kentucky;” Western Kentucky Basket Guild’s “Woven Together Tree;” glassmaker Linda House’s “A Stained Glass Tree;” and St. Stephen Cathedral’s “Chrismon Tree.”
A highlight of the forest this year will be “The Glenmore Tree,” a new addition to the event to celebrate the longevity of Glenmore’s sponsorship “through images of iconic Kentucky traditions.”
Additionally, a collection of four trees were designed especially for the John Hampden Smith Decorative Arts Wing by Gary Tunget, formerly of Gary’s Fleur de Lis Florist. A variety of trees will be drawn from the museum’s holiday collection which includes a grouping of “Goose Feather Trees” by JoAnne Hobbs of Hodgenville that are “adorned with ornaments” inspired by Japanese origami created by Mary Lou Steele.
The Celebrate Kentucky exhibition, presented in part by Greenwell-Chisholm Printing Company, will present a collection of art by the early painters who recorded landscapes in the Louisville area including Carl Christian Brenner and Harvey Joiner to modernist 20th century expatriate artist Joseph Dudley Downing.
Artist Paul Sawyier will also be represented by a group of works painted in an impressionist style with a colorful palette, while poet Robert Burns Wilson, known for “Remember the Maine,” will be featured in these works purchased through the William H. Greer, Sr. Endowment Fund. Illustrators Dean Cornwell and artist/educator Frank F. English will also be included.
Two and three dimensional works drawn from the museum’s large collection of whimsical clay and bronze sculpture by Robert Lockhart, professor emeritus at Bellarmine University, and “The Lay of the Land: Kentucky” by fiber artist Alma Lesch will also be represented.
“The Holiday Forest derives its theme from whatever exhibition is on exhibit at the museum at that time,” Hood said. “So, we very carefully select the November/December exhibition as one that is important enough and appropriate enough to this kind of spotlight. Celebrate Kentucky is sort of the cream of the museum’s Permanent Collection of Kentucky artists from the mid-1800s to the present.
“It’s the finest the museum has to offer in its attempts to document the cultural history of Kentucky. ...For people who want to see more about Kentucky’s cultural heritage, this is the grand opportunity to visit with those paintings.”
Hood said they will also unveil two new gifts to the museum’s Permanent Collection from Bardstown painter Jim Cantrell, which complements the large group of paintings gifted to the museum in recent years.
Participatory projects in ArtLand, the museum’s interactive studio for children, will be in “full service” throughout the Holiday Forest Festival of Trees. Children will be able to create their own ornaments to take home and put on their own trees.
The preview gala will be highlighted by an appearance from Kentucky author, historian and television personality, Ted Franklin Belue, who will speak about Kentucky’s cultural traditions and perform early music of the Commonwealth.
Mike Noble, plant manager of Glenmore Distillery, will also be in attendance.
Admission to the gala is $50; discounted to $40 for subscribers to the OMFA Friends of the Foundation.
Reservations can be made by contacting the museum at 270-685-3181, emailing info@omfa.us or visiting omfa.us.
The Holiday Forest Festival of Trees will remain on display through Dec. 31, with Celebrate Kentucky continuing through February 2023.
This holiday exhibition is the only time the museum will charge an admission fee; $3 for adults and $1 for children.
Holiday Online Auction returns for third year
OMFA will also host its third Holiday Online Auction from Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, offering more than 30 lots of fine jewelry, original paintings, decorative arts and collectibles.
The auction is sponsored by Atmos Energy.
Three pieces of jewelry will be featured in the auction, including a pair of 14 karat white gold stud earrings with two .55 carat diamonds that is appraised at $6,000; an 18 karat white gold emerald and diamond ring with a .84 carat emerald and two baguette diamonds appraised at $4,000; and a 14 karat white gold diamond halo ring with a .62 carat diamond surrounded by 16 diamonds appraised at $3,500.
Regional artists will support the museum’s holiday fundraiser with donations of their art for auction. Artists include Katie Lowing and Thomas Porter of Owensboro; Rex Lagerstrom, Lynn Bayus, Susan Hackworth, Joyce Garner and Brook Forrest White, Jr., all of Louisville; Marka Kroeger of Henderson; and Cynthia Watson and Kazhia Kolb of Indiana.
American Patriot Getaways, which has been an annual contributor to the museum’s auctions, will also offer a three-day, two-night stay in a cabin in the Smoky Mountains.
A variety of local restaurants have also provided gift certificates, and a collection of fine wines and bourbons have been donated by local collectors of spirits as part of the auction.
Proceeds will benefit the museum’s educational programming for children and support exhibitions in the Young at Art Gallery.
To receive a link to view and bid on items, contact info@omfa.us.
For more information, visit omfa.us/holiday-online-auction.
