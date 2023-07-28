The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will open its “Glorious Glass” exhibition — which focuses on glass as an artistic medium — with a preview gala from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA’s executive director, said “Glorious Glass” showcases a “very unique form of artistic expression.”
“It’s an extraordinary exhibition in and of itself because of its medium and the techniques and the styles that are involved with it,” Hood said. “It’s not an ordinary medium and not practiced by a huge amount of people.
“It’s such a complicated medium, and it requires all kinds of materials and set-ups and so forth.”
Hood said there’s about 85 works in the show throughout the world, but principally from the southeastern and northeastern parts of the United States.
The pieces will be complemented by “some of the most accomplished glass makers in the Midwest” from the museum’s collection of more than 300 works of art in a wide variety of glass making techniques, including blown, cast, etched, slumped and carved objects dating back to the mid-19th century to the present by major American and European artists.
“There’s a wide variety of glass expressions embraced by contemporary (and) international artists,” Hood said. “It’s not just an American concept; it’s throughout the world.”
Hood said the exhibition is also the result of a partnership with guest curator and Owensboro native Brook Forrest White Jr. — a glass maker and owner of Flame Run Gallery in Louisville.
White, student and protégé of the late world-renowned glass maker Stephen Rolfe Powell (1951-2019) at Centre College in Danville, has works featured in a number of private, public and museum collections throughout the country, including OMFA, the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Health Medical Group.
White also recently completed a large installation on Centre College’s campus in honor of Powell.
“Many of the works (in the exhibition) are from Brook’s personal collection,” Hood said. “Some are from his colleagues around the world and throughout the United States. It’s just an opportunity to see a wide variety of art forms you don’t ordinarily have the opportunity to enjoy.”
Hood said “Owensboro takes a great deal of pride” in White’s accomplishments and having him on board for the exhibition.
“As far as we’re concerned, he’s our quintessential expert,” Hood said. “Not only is he local, but he’s very well, highly-regarded and respected. (His accomplishments) are not just statewide or regional — he’s very well-known in the industry and has a great deal of respect from his colleagues, and galleries and dealers.
“It’s really a special treat to
be able to say: ‘Owensboro
While the museum features glass art on a “fairly regular basis” in other exhibitions, Hood said this is the “second or third” exhibition focused primarily on the medium — all of which have been well attended.
“It’s just a magical experience to come and see this show and the wonders of what glass artists can accomplish,” Hood said.
Hood said White, who will be attend the preview gala Saturday, will also host a talk about his experiences with the show and Powell at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at the museum.
The exhibition, sponsored by Owensboro Health, will remain on view at the museum until Oct. 22.
Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free, though donations of $3 for adults and $2 for children are encouraged.
For more information, visit omfa.us or call 270-685-3181.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.