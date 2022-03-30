The Owensboro Middle School Academic Team’s Future Problem Solvers have made school history by advancing to international competition.
Alexa Salamah, Abby Ladwig, Lucy Doyal, and Kinsley Hayden will be traveling to Amherst, Massachusetts in June to participate in the Future Problem Solving Program International for middle grades in the Global Issues Problem Solving program. They form one of four middle school teams in Kentucky that qualified to compete at the international level.
Thirty-six states and 10 to 15 countries will be participating in the event.
The process for qualification was rigorous.
At the recent Governor’s Cup State Finals in Louisville, students had two hours to complete a written assessment that pertains to the topic. Mining was the topic at state finals, and while students are given little information about the topic beforehand, they don’t know the complete details until the clock starts during competition.
Once that happens, they work together to communicate to formulate a plan to solve the task at hand.
The future problem solvers (FPS) scored fourth place at the state competition, and the top four teams were invited to the international competition.
Josh Sullivan, who coaches the OMS Academic Team along with his wife, Sarah, said the last time the school’s FPS team scored in the top 10 was in 2013, and they scored ninth place.
The OMS team will be joining Calloway and Johnson counties, along with Bowling Green Junior High School to represent Kentucky at the international competition.
“This is a pretty big deal, we’ve never done this before,” he said. “The team is pretty excited about it.”
The topic for the upcoming competition is antibiotic resistance. To prepare, students will be spending the next few months researching the topic. Alexa’s father is an internal medicine doctor, and he also will be helping students study, said Sarah Sullivan.
Students will also have the chance to take an online practice competition mid-May, at which point they will be given a scenario to have a practice run. They also will have a chance to work with the other Kentucky school teams to prepare, she said.
The OMS team was the last to be called during state finals, and all four girls said they were so excited to hear they would be heading to Massachusetts to compete internationally.
“It is so cool that we will be going down in school history,” said Lucy, a seventh-grader.
Abby and Lucy are the two members on the team who attend the Owensboro Innovation Middle School. Kinsley and Alexa are OMS students.
During competition, Abby said the team is asked to analyze a future situation and its challenging. So for competition in June, the situation will have to do with antibiotic resistance. The team will discuss underlying challenges having to do with that topic, and decide on what the best solution would be. From there they will form an action plan.
Every member of the team has their strength and focus area, Kinsley said.
“Alexa is our action planner, and I write challenges, and Lucy writes extra solutions, and Abby handles the criteria,” she said. “We are constantly talking to each other, too, to make sure we aren’t going over the same things.”
The teammates also have a specific way that they sit during competition, which they all jokingly said may be superstitious, but that it helps them to focus.
They are all good friends in their everyday lives, as well, which helps them work better together as a team, Alexa said.
“We work hard, but we also try to make sure to have fun,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
