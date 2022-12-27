The Owensboro Museum of Science & History will welcome a new interactive agriculture-based early childhood exhibit, “Little Tots Farm Gallery,” in 2023.
The exhibit will be installed in the newly named “Sim and Sally Davenport Wing” on the second floor of the facility.
“We knew that we wanted to have an early childhood education component,” said Kathy Olson, the museum’s chief executive officer. “A typical family comes in and they’ve got a range of ages of their children, usually two to three years apart ....
“We had activities on the second floor for school-aged children, but not much for (the) younger age. So, that combined with the literacy needs and just the development needs of the children in the area …, we wanted to help supplement what our community already does, which is quite a bit.”
The new exhibit will be about farm life and aimed at children between ages of 0-4, which include a chicken house experience, a planting field, an orchard, a farm truck where children can take their vegetables to put in different bins to sort and many other components.
A puppet theater will also be designed with the theme in mind.
Additionally, there will be an infant area where “you can place your newborn up to about seven or eight months … to have tummy time activities” and a station for nursing mothers.
Olson said one of the museum’s board members approached Daviess County Fiscal Court about helping with the process of getting the exhibit underway, which Olson said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and the commissioners were “eager” to help.
Other organizations have come on board as well, including the Lawrence & Augusta Hager Educational Foundation, Miles Enterprises, Reid’s Orchard and Trunnell’s Farm Market.
Olson said that the tourism tax money that the museum received — $50,000 — will be used for a hands-on, all-ages exhibit called “A-Mazing Airways” on the second floor and “some other additional things” at the museum.
The museum will be closed from Jan. 10-20 for the installation process.
