While Owensboro resident and Daviess County High School sophomore Scarlett Call can be seen performing around the community with a guitar in-hand, it wasn’t too long ago that she was just a performer with a dream.
“I’ve always kind of been interested in music,” Call, 15, said. “In elementary school, I sang at talent shows and stuff — so it’s always been a part of my life.”
Call began her journey during her upbringing in Lakeland, Florida, where she would “write little songs about … things little kids were interested in like little puppies” among other topics in a journal.
She also recalls listening to music with her grandfather and hearing old-country tunes playing in his car like Alan Jackson’s “I’ll Fly Away.”
“That’s a big memory for me,” she said.
Call moved to Owensboro when she was in the third grade, and while music was still a thought, she was pretty low-key in pursuing a path as an independent artist until the age of 14 when she played her first show on the back porch of The Crème Coffee House.
“(I was) nervous in the beginning, but then once you get started, that adrenaline (helps) you feel more excited and comfortable,” she said. “I was happy about it.”
Since then, Call has performed at a number of venues and events from PorchFest OBKY, “Saturdays at the Still” at Green River Distilling Co., the former Y-Not Pizza and Wings and The Spot Coffee and Finery among other places.
She’s even played with local bluegrass staple Kings Highway and has played for Gov. Andy Beshear at the groundbreaking of the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in Beaver Dam, where her father Jacob Call is the distillery’s chief operating officer and master distiller.
While Call plays a number of genres, she finds a liking towards Christian-oriented music and recently became the worship leader for the middle school students at Owensboro Christian Church.
“I feel like it’s a calling in my life that I need to do,” she said.
Call has been determined to grow over the past few years and get stronger with her craft by taking guitar and vocal lessons at Midtown Music from Michael Tanner and LaTasha Shemwell.
“As I’m getting older, I’m getting more serious about it,” she said. “I love singing and stuff, but performing is what I really like to do.”
She’s also looking on getting her own material squared away.
“I haven’t really written any serious songs,” she said. “I need to hone in on songwriting.”
Call said writing has been helpful in terms of being able to express herself.
“If I can’t really put it into words, I put it into song,” she said. “It’s just easier to get through that way.”
For the year ahead, Call will make appearances at Homer’s Barbecue in Henderson and at the Bluegrass Legends Experience Car Show in August, while looking to become more comfortable in her promising career.
“It still is nerve-racking, but I think I’ve grown a lot,” she said. “I’m getting better, I think, and I think it just takes practice and experience to get better at stage presence and performing ….”
Call enjoys being able to see people connect to the tunes she performs.
“Certain songs can express things to other people and help them deal with (problems),” she said. “The words can touch people; and I really like to touch people through music.”
But above all, Call enjoys doing music because of the happiness it brings her.
“I love it, and I feel like it’s on my heart,” she said. “God gave me this gift, so I need to share it with people, especially with the
“I just feel like it’s what I was meant to do. It’s just rewarding for me.”
For more information on Call, visit her Facebook page by searching “Scarlett Call Music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.