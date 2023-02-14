SCARLETT CALL DOM

Scarlett Call is pictured during a previous photoshoot in October 2021.

 Photo by Jessica Casebolt Photography

While Owensboro resident and Daviess County High School sophomore Scarlett Call can be seen performing around the community with a guitar in-hand, it wasn’t too long ago that she was just a performer with a dream.

“I’ve always kind of been interested in music,” Call, 15, said. “In elementary school, I sang at talent shows and stuff — so it’s always been a part of my life.”

