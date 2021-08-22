Kandi Stephens didn’t let the Great Recession stand in her way when she decided to open The Scrub Shoppe in August 2009.
She started her business in a 1,100-square-foot building on Yale Place near the Roosevelt House.
In 2015, Stephens moved into her current location in Towne Square North.
“When I moved in, I couldn’t imagine what I’d do with this much space,” Stephens said. “Now, we’ve outgrown this location. We’re going to move to another store that has twice as much room as this one,” which has 3,181-square feet.
In 2016, The Scrub Shoppe was named Small Business of the Year in the one to 10 employee category by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
And the business has grown rapidly since then.
Stephens has added a mobile store that travels to medical facilities throughout southern Indiana, western Kentucky and middle Tennessee.
She added an online store — www.shopthescrubshoppe.com.
Two years ago, Stephens’ son, Josh, opened a Nashville branch of the store.
And now, she’s getting ready to move.
In the past five years, the store has grown beyond the medical scrubs, lab coats, shoes, support socks, personalized embroidery, stethoscopes, watches, blood pressure cuffs and supplies that it began with.
“We’ve added Simply Southern comfortable T-shirts, Christian T-shirts, gifts, Candleberry candles, Captain Rodney’s dip, Uncle Josh’s sorghum and other things,” Stephens said. “But scrubs are still our bread and butter.”
She can’t say yet where the store is going.
Her mobile store goes to about a dozen hospitals in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, so staff members can shop during their breaks.
The Nashville store, Stephens said, is the largest scrubs shop in that city.
The Owensboro store, she said, draws customers from Henderson, Evansville, Newburgh and several other cities in the region.
MaryAnn Stewart, retail manager, said, “We’ve sold as far away as Hawaii and Canada online. A wound care facility in Canada orders from us every month or six weeks.”
Stephens said she comes from a family of small business owners.
“My dad, Virgil McPherson, my brother, Mike, and me have had seven small businesses between us in Owensboro,” she said.
Her lease in Towne Square North ends in October.
And Stephens is hoping to be moved and settled in the new location in time for the holidays.
She had worked in a scrub shop before starting her own business and saw a need she thought she could fill, Stephens said.
“There are a lot of medical employees in town,” she said.
Owensboro Health alone has more than 5,200 employees.
Stephens said, “I stayed home with my children until the youngest started kindergarten and then I worked here, there and yonder until I decided to start my own business.”
She said she finds inspiration in the life of Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-fil-A.
“I read everything I could about Truett Cathy,” she said.
And like Chick-fil-A, The Scrub Shoppe is closed on Sundays.
“I never wanted to work on Sunday,” Stephens said. “I just took his lead. We close on Sundays for worship and families.”
But there was a time when she was concerned about the future.
A few years ago, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital decided to sell its own scrubs “and wouldn’t let anybody else use its logo,” Stephens said. “It was scary losing all their business. But after a year or so, they contacted me and said they didn’t want to be in the retail business. They were in health care. And I got back the scrub business back from them. That was huge for me.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
