Kathy Goodwin, pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, is embracing the chance at being this year’s keynote speaker for the Prayer for Christian Unity service that begins at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Whether Catholic or Protestant, Goodwin said Christians should look beyond their differences for the betterment of all.
“This ecumenical event shows exactly what we have in common, and that’s love for the community; we value the same thing,” said Goodwin, who’s pastored the small neighborhood church at 2711 Cravens Ave. for nearly four years. “So we want this event’s emphasis to be about the (faith) community coming together for the good of the whole. It’s crossing denominational lines and looking at all people as children of God — not Methodist, Baptist or Pentecostal.”
Sunday’s local Prayer for Christian Unity service, organized by the Ministerial Association of Owensboro and Daviess County, is in conjunction with the Week of Prayer of Christian Unity celebrated around the world Jan. 19-25.
This year, the Christians of Malta chose the theme “They showed us unusual kindness,” which is found in Acts 28:2. It’s in celebration of the Feast of the Shipwreck of the Apostle Paul, when the people of Malta first received the Gospel.
Goodwin, 61, said each of the denominations may have different doctrines but none of them should disagree with providing kindness to others.
“Everybody hurts the same … hunger feels the same to whatever denomination you are,” she said. “So as Catholics or Methodists, we can come together to feed the hungry and help people with the needs they have; we can create a means that relieves pain or relieves shame within the community.”
For Rev. Ray Clark, Catholic Diocese of Owensboro’s director of ecumenism, this will be his second straight year being involved with the Prayer for Christian Unity service.
Clark said one of the goals is to eliminate the hostility among the different faiths.
Clark said Habitat for Humanity co-founder Millard Fuller was an example of someone who was able to bring different denominations together under one cause.
“He always talked about the theology of the hammer,” Clark said. “Even though we have different beliefs, Christians of different churches can come together, work together and swing a hammer for the good of others.”
Among the faith leaders who will be part of the Prayer for Christian Unity service will be the Rev. Jerry Riney, rector of St. Stephen’s, the Rev. Larry Lewis of Zion Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Jane Rothman of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, the Rev. Betty Sivis of Century Christian Church, the Rev. Claudia Ramisch of Unitarian Universalist Congregation and the Rev. Chris Michael of First Christian Church.
Prior to the 7 p.m. service, a meal will be provided at 5:30 p.m. at no charge. The public is invited.
Clark said this year’s service will be less scripted in regard to the prayers.
“This difference between last year and what we’re doing this year is that we are trying to be more open, and encourage people to pray by bringing the spirit of their own tradition to their prayers,” Clark said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.