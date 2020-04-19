Gas prices are lower now than they’ve been in two generations.
And when inflation is factored in, they’re the lowest they’ve been since World War II.
Friday morning, the Chuckles station on West Fourth Street was at 99 cents a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
And nine other stations were below $1.05.
Of course, most of us don’t
need gas because we have nowhere to go.
• Kentucky’s unemployment rate for March was 5.8% — up from 4.2% in February and in March 2019.
The state said last week that 62,878 fewer people were employed at the end of March than a month earlier.
Blame the coronavirus pandemic.
• The U.S. Census Bureau reported last week that retail sales fell 8.7% in March because of the pandemic.
• 1010date said last week that Walmart’s online grocery sales in March were up 21% from February and 99% from a year earlier because of the pandemic.
The report said the biggest categories were hand sanitizer, up 307%; alcohol, up 143%; cough and cold medicine, up 116%; and toilet paper, up 133%.
• Vic’s Tobacco and Food Mart recently opened at 1104 Frederica St.
That was formerly Enterprise Rent-A-Car and, years earlier, Pizza Hut.
• While we’re “safe at home” and not driving as much, accidents are down and some insurance companies are giving customers a break.
AAA said last week that customers of the “Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group” will receive premium refunds totaling approximately $125 million.
Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from March 16 to May 15, will receive a 20% policy refund check for the period, the news release said.
Several other companies are also offering refunds.
• Have you noticed fewer telemarketing calls on your phone?
A new study by AllAreaCodes.com says that spam calls have decreased 58% nationally and 55% in Kentucky since March 8, when coronavirus moved from an epidemic to a pandemic — worldwide.
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has delayed its opening until sometime in June.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
