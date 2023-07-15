John and Katie Harralson couldn’t be more pleased with how business has been since they opened Burley’s Harvest Market in May.
The market, at 1871 Old Calhoun Road, was previously operated by Reid’s Orchard and served as an outlet for farmers in west Daviess County to sell some of their produce.
The Harralsons have continued that approach.
“The goal is to sell all of the most local things that we have,” Katie Harralson said. “We use whatever farmer is interested. We try to focus on west Daviess County, Daviess County, and if we can’t get it regionally, we go throughout the state.
“A lot of our fresh things come from within 10 to 15 miles of here.”
The Harralson family has a lengthy history of farming in the area, including owning the tract of land around the market, which they have allowed others to farm to increase their supply.
“My husband (John)’s family has always owned this land, and we don’t have all the resources to do it all this year as big as we want,” Katie Harralson said. “We’re actually giving out pieces of land to young farmers.
“We have a 16-year-old boy that’s growing corn on our property, and then he sells it to us and we split it.”
The market also sells products from other regional growers, such as Coke Farms in Calhoun, Cecil Farms, Seymour Farms and Goat Ridge Farm, Harralson said.
Locally-sourced offerings include watermelons, cantaloupe, zucchini, squash, cucumber, Seymour’s lettuce, sweet corn, seasonal fruits, including strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, tomatoes, various peppers, catfish, grass-fed beef, pork, several jams and several other products, Harralson said.
The market also offers several Kentucky-made products, including Ale-8 and other drinks.
Katie Harralson said she and her husband have talked about long-term plans, but they’re taking a wait-and-see approach at first to see what their customers embrace the most.
“We’re really flexible, go-with-the-flow people,” she said. “So we have an ultimate goal in some ways, but we left room for so much flexibility that we’re also excited to see what happens.”
Wherever the market heads, the Harralson’s have found a natural saleswoman in their 8-year-old daughter.
“I work here full-time, and I have a girl named Madeline Hardy, who (is the sister of the boy that raises corn), and my 8-year-old daughter takes most of the orders, if she has a moment,” Katie Harralson said. “My business is always better if my 8-year-old is here.”
Harralson said she and her husband need to fine-tune some of heir ideas for the market, but they are excited about the direction they anticipate it heading, with a loyal customer base remaining the driving force.
“I’m not sure if this is forever full-time, but it’s just the season that we’re in,” Harralson said. “I just enjoy every season that I get to experience.
“I’m just excited for the season.”
Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
