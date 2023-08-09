Many students are returning to school this week, but their teachers have been preparing for this day since before school dismissed, all the way up to the day of.
Opening Day ceremonies have become tradition for many districts, including Owensboro, Daviess County and Muhlenberg County public schools, which hosted celebrations Tuesday.
OWENSBORO PUBLIC SCHOOLSStaff from OPS joined together at Owensboro Christian Church to listen to author Larry Bell talk about the power of an educator.
“The last four years that I was in a classroom, they gave me the so-called ‘tough kids,’ ” he said. “... All of God’s children can reach, help, bond and inspire with all of God’s children; don’t let anyone tell you who you can help.”
Bell said he wants teachers to inspire their students at different levels.
“I want you to be the reason they get up in the morning,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how tough their life is, I want you to be the reason some child keeps on keeping on after everything they’ve been through.”
Chris Gaddis, executive director of the OPS Foundation for Excellence, presented district-wide mini-grants made possible by the contributions of employees.
OPS employees donated $21,522 to the foundation during the 2022-23 school year, which contributed to 21 mini-grants totaling $27,296 given to schools at all levels and to the district.
OPS Interim Superintendent Anita Burnette said the district is ready to get the first day of school started.
“I’m excited to get the kids back in school,” she said.
DAVIESS COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLSDCPS’ theme for this academic year is #Believe, which coincided with the messages of Apollo High School senior Jack Ellis and alumnus Jason Koger, who spoke to district staff at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Ellis, a member of Apollo’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, spoke to faculty about the impact it has had on his life.
“In the 2021-22 school year, I missed 53 days of school, I barely passed any of my classes and I failed five altogether,” he said. “I stopped trying — and worse than that, I stopped believing in myself.”
After joining JAG, Ellis said he realized he had an opportunity and wasn’t going to let it get away from him.
“Despite my reservations, I took a step forward, and I haven’t looked back since,” he said. “The lessons I learned in JAG gave me the drive and tools to move forward, not only in my studies, but also in life.”
Ellis said during the 2022-23 academic year, he only missed 19 days of school and passed all of his classes.
“To some, that may not seem like much, but I take it as proof that I have taken steps forward, and that gives me the confidence to say that, for the first time in years, I believe in myself,” he said.
Koger talked to the DCPS staff about an electrical accident he had in 2008 that caused him to lose both arms.
“I came in contact with a downed power line and took 7,200 volts of electricity,” he said. “It’s more than the electric chair and enough to stop my heart for 30 seconds.”
Koger said he did not believe in his future following the accident.
“I didn’t know what I would ever be able to do,” he said.
After going back and forth with his insurance company, Koger became the first man in the world with bilateral upper-arm amputations to be fitted with multi-articulating bionic hands.
“I’ll never forget telling (the insurance company) that the only thing I care about is holding my kids’ hands to walk across the street because I’m a dad, and I should have that ability,” he said. “I got a letter back that I was approved.”
Koger said when he began believing in himself, opportunities came knocking.
“In order for me to believe in myself, I had to have other people who believed in me,” he said.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said Tuesday that Opening Day is his second favorite day of the year, only behind the first day of school.
“I am enthusiastic and excited to see the kids return,” he said.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLSStudents within Muhlenberg County returned to school Tuesday, but the staff met Monday to make final preparations and to get fired up for the new year.
Employees gathered at Martin Hall listened to guest speaker and author Adam Welcome, who gave a presentation on ways to create a transformative learning environment for students.
“Don’t do for kids what they should do for each other,” he said. “... Where you start is not where you end up.”
Along with the Opening Day ceremony, staff gathered for the B.E.R.G. Experience, a professional development event aimed at empowering educators for the challenges and opportunities that can be expected during the new year.
B.E.R.G., which stands for “building, engaging, reflecting and growing,” was designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of staff through learning sessions and roundtable discussions.
“We firmly believe that investing in our educators is equal with investing in our students’ success,” said Brian Lile, human resources director for Muhlenberg County. “The B.E.R.G. Experience has been a dream for our district to offer in preparing our staff for the upcoming school year.”
