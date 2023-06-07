Owensboro Public Schools announced Tuesday that Brian Benjamin will be the district’s first coordinator of full-service community schools, a position created through a grant from the Prichard Committee.
Benjamin will manage the $47 million community schools grant and serve as a point of contact for the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) across the district.
Foust Elementary School and Owensboro Middle School are the schools specifically selected for the OPS community schools grant.
“This position is a unique opportunity to provide services and supports to families and students,” Benjamin said. “Our FRYSC coordinators are some of our strongest leaders and being able to provide them with support appealed to me, and I’m excited for it.”
As the FRYSC coordinators’ point of contact, Benjamin said he will be able to give them more of a voice at the district level.
“We get to help strengthen their programming and hear their great ideas at the school level,” he said.
The community grant is focused on four pillars: integrated supports; expanded and enriched learning; active family and community engagement; and collaborative leadership and practices to support high-quality teaching.
The grant also encourages the district to coordinate pipeline services like high-quality early childhood education programming; family and community engagement and support; and juvenile crime prevention and rehabilitation programs.
“The FRYSC centers conduct a needs assessment of its facilities already,” Benjamin said. “Kentucky is ahewad of the curve in developing FRYSC centers.”
Benjamin said OPS already provides services in the four pillars and in the pipeline services.
“I’ve been privileged to serve at the district level for the last three years, and I’m hoping this will be a continuation,” he said. “I want to build relationships that will benefit students. Money is usually the largest barrier for any program, and this grant removes that.”
Benjamin’s education career began in 2002 as the business teacher at Daviess County High School. He became freshman dean of students at DCHS in 2005. After five years in that position, Benjamin was hired as an assistant principal at Wayland Alexander Elementary School in Hartford, and two years later he was hired as an assistant principal at Owensboro High School.
Through the pandemic, Benjamin served as OPS’ director of the virtual learning academy for grades K-12. For the last two years, he has completed several projects for the district.
Steve Bratcher, chief academic officer for OPS, said the district received “several very qualified” applicants, but Benjamin was the “perfect fit” for the position.
“He brings a wide range of leadership experiences across all grades and has served at the school and district levels,” Bratcher said. “He has a proven track record of supporting staff and building capacity in them to set our students up for success.”
Benjamin will begin his new position July 1.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.