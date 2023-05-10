Owensboro Public Schools and Puzzle Pieces have come together for a new partnership, creating a “transition think tank” to better prepare students with disabilities for life after graduation.
Amanda Owen, executive director of Puzzle Pieces, said the think tank is a collaboration with teachers, administrators and Puzzle Pieces’ directors.
“We’re looking at ways to bridge the gap on how to view transition for life after high school,” she said.
Owen said the think tank is one result from a statewide push for schools to look at the transition approach for students with disabilities, known as “Employment First,” of which she is a council member.
On May 15, 2018, Kentucky became the first Employment First state, with Gov. Andy Beshear signing an executive order on June 29, 2020, and Senate Bill 104 being signed March 24, 2022.
According to ky.gov, Employment First is “the policy of the Commonwealth of Kentucky that competitive integrated employment shall be considered the first and primary option for persons with disabilities of working age who desire to become employed, including those with the most significant disabilities.”
“(OPS Special Education Director) Carrie Wedding reached out (to us) about Employment First and wanted to create more initiatives at OPS,” Owen said. “It’s a way for all of us to get together to bridge conversations between community resources and teachers.”
Owen said this is one way to help students with disabilities become more successful as they navigate school and prepare for life after graduation, instead of waiting until after they leave high school.
“When we’re able to collaborate for the greater good, great things can happen,” she said. “Partnership is critical, and it builds on one another. OPS is raising the bar in using community resources as an asset.”
The think tank was created after seeing the outcomes of the Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) program at Owensboro Innovation Academy and Owensboro High School.
“Pre-ETS opened the door for the think tank,” Owen said. “We’re not the only organization that provides Pre-ETS, and the program is only part of the equation, but not the entire solution.”
There are four Pre-ETS classes within OPS — two at OIA and two at OHS.
The goal of the program is to better prepare students ages 14 to 21 with an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) or 504 plan to transition into adulthood, for college enrollment and/or successful employment, according to the Puzzle Pieces website.
Pre-ETS is funded through Vocational Rehabilitation and can be administered by service providers, like Puzzle Pieces, and focuses on job exploration, work-based learning experiences, counseling on post-secondary education, workplace readiness and self-advocacy.
Owen Autism Center Director Blaire Linn Neighbors said through Pre-ETS, they are able to hone in and work on pre-employment and foundational skills for students to be successful.
“We’re able to modify the curriculum for every type of learner and are able to decide and communicate about skills lacking and the ones students are struggling with mastering,” she said.
The connection between the think tank and Pre-ETS allows for Puzzle Pieces directors and OPS teachers and administrators to come together to discuss what can be improved on and what is working well in regards to helping students with disabilities become better prepared after high school, and even during.
“We come together and talk about what we see and what staff and administrators see to discuss,” Neighbors said. “We recently had small breakout groups to design a matrix from high school age to preschool age, outlining social skills throughout grade levels and how to teach it.”
The skills and lesson plans are related to the specific social skills goal, Neighbors said.
“For example, with hygiene, we’d discuss how to teach it at different grade levels,” she said. “We want to focus on this transition early and see gradually how the students are getting better and better at it.”
Owen said the think tank has been meeting once a quarter and plans on creating subcommittees to make progress toward targeted outcomes.
“There is no playbook on how schools or districts look at preparing those with disabilities for life after high school,” she said. “We’re looking at the best interest of the students.”
Jaime Main, guidance counselor at OIA, said the school began Pre-ETS with a pilot group of students last fall.
“They work on building strengths that students with different needs have and taking them through different modules,” she said. “The one they’re working in right now is workplace readiness. where they go into the workforce and explore different job opportunities that might meet their skill strengths.”
Main said the pilot program and the students “flourished” during the fall semester, which led to the decision to offer another Pre-ETS program this semester.
“From that, we realized students were missing some very important transition skills they could gain earlier in their educational career,” she said. “Carrie and Amanda got together, and now we have the transition think tank.”
One OIA student has already seen the benefits of the think tank and Pre-ETS in her daily life.
“I’ve been able to go on new adventures, which I rarely go on,” junior Madeline Payne said. “Most of the time before the field trips, I would go to school, then go to my room when I got home.”
Payne said she has had growth in self-advocacy.
“Sometimes it’s still hard to advocate for myself, but I’ve learned how to advocate for my needs,” she said, “and I’m better at that than I was before.”
In some ways, Pre-ETS has better prepared Payne for life after high school.
“It’s going to help me with learning how to create a job application and teach me how some jobs work, so I’ll know that after high school,” she said. “It’s taught me how to speak up when I need something during a job.”
Being a person with autism, Payne said it’s legally required that her future employer follow her accommodations. And as to what she would like to do as a career after high school, Payne is looking at going into a science-related field.
“I’d like to help with scientific research someday,” she said. “I might also want to be an emergency medical technician.”
Payne’s Pre-ETS class went on a field trip to the Owensboro Community & Technical College science department, where she and her classmates were able to learn more about what the college offers.
“I got to see how they teach veterinary students and was able to see their nursing program,” she said.
Payne is looking at going to college at OCTC, though attending Vanderbilt University is her dream.
