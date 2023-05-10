OPS PUZZLE PIECES

Junior Madeline Payne answers a question from Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) program manager Bobbi Sandefur, of Puzzle Pieces, during a class Monday at Owensboro Innovation Academy.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Public Schools and Puzzle Pieces have come together for a new partnership, creating a “transition think tank” to better prepare students with disabilities for life after graduation.

Amanda Owen, executive director of Puzzle Pieces, said the think tank is a collaboration with teachers, administrators and Puzzle Pieces’ directors.

