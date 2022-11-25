Owensboro Public Schools students are continuing to receive dental care assistance through the Goodfellows Club this year.
The district’s mental health coordinator, Summer Bell, said OPS is seeing an increase in the number of students who are needing dental assistance.
“It ranges from students who don’t have insurance to those who do but their insurance doesn’t cover the care they need,” she said. “There are also barriers in regards to finding dentists who can service some of the kids.”
Bell said the district’s Family Resource and Youth Service Center coordinators are identifying the students who may be in need of the assistance.
“Goodfellows has given the district money to increase the funding we work with,” she said. “There’s grant funding at Goodfellows that made it possible to provide dental assistance.”
Bell said Goodfellows has been able to assist in the past, but this year the club was able to provide more through grants.
“OPS supports Goodfellows in so many ways,” she said. “They also support us
through things like clothing for students, which has
been a huge resource for
our students.”
Bell said Goodfellows never turns away any of the students in the district, making them a tremendous resource for OPS.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, November 25, 2022
Donald Hansen Fund of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation … $500
Bobby Arnold … $500
Mary Riney Trust … $500
Robert Shadwick Sr Endowment Fund … $374.39
In honor of Cooper Ellis and Cole Edds … $350
Margaret Smith … $300
Dennis Newberry … $250
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Joe Mills … $50
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Janice Greene … $50
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Nancy Barnard .. $30
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Erin Strobel … $20
Total as of November 25, 2022 … $2,674.39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.