This week we officially passed from spring to summer; in three months, we will pass from summer to autumn; three months later we will pass to winter.
Just as our calendar year has seasons, so the Church year also has seasons. The Church’s seasons, however, mark not the passing of time but events in the life of Jesus: His birth and death.
The Church year opens with Advent, when we prepare for the coming of Jesus. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus. The prologue to John’s Gospel recognizes in Jesus’ birth a deeper reality — God took flesh and lived among us (1:14).
The Church describes this “taking flesh” as the Mystery of the Incarnation: God takes flesh and shares our very lives. (The word “mystery” here means something that cannot be fully comprehended).
The second event that forms the Church year is the Death and Resurrection of Jesus, which the Church names “the Paschal Mystery.” (the Spanish word for Easter is “Pascua.”)
Here also the Church provides a season to prepare for Jesus’ Death and Resurrection: the 40 days of Lent. Three days — Good Friday through Easter Sunday — mark the time in which Jesus suffered, died and rose.
The Easter season then provides 50 days to savor the new Life which Jesus’ Resurrection offers. The 50 days end with Pentecost, the sending of the Holy Spirit upon the Church.
It can help to compare these seasons of the Church with another kind of season, a sport’s season. Football season includes both a time of preparing — preseason — and the actual time of playing games. Then there is the off season.
The Church has its own off season, known as Ordinary Time. We aren’t fasting and denying ourselves of things we enjoy, as we do in Lent.
In Ordinary Time we simply go about our lives.
If Christmas and Easter have their own mysteries, what is the mystery of Ordinary Time?
Here again we can borrow from a sport’s season. Football players spend summer in the weight room, building strength for the season that follows.
In the same way, these key mysteries from the life of Jesus take place in our lives even in Ordinary Time.
Jesus’s parable of the seed that grows on its own, describes this “The kingdom of God is as if a man should scatter seed on the ground. He sleeps and rises night and day, and the seed sprouts and grows, he knows not how. The earth produces by itself, first the blade, then the ear, then the full grain in the ear. But when the grain is ripe, at once he puts in the sickle, because the harvest has come” (Mark 4:26-29ESV).
Throughout Ordinary Time the mystery of the Incarnation, in which God shares our humanity, takes place in our lives. Because Mary changed Jesus’ diapers (He was fully human), changing diapers has become holy.
Because Jesus walked the roads around Nazareth and worked as a carpenter, going to work and work are now holy.
This is true of the Paschal mystery as well. As grandparents, parents and family members die and as children and grandchildren are born, we experience the Paschal mystery — the dying and rising to new life of Jesus. Like the seed that grows on its own, these mysteries take place in our lives almost unseen, without our noticing.
Recently I was celebrating Mass, the term we Catholics use to describe how the priest leads worship.
I raised the cup of wine and repeated aloud the words of Jesus at the Last Supper: “This is the cup of my blood, the blood of the new and eternal covenant, that will be poured out for you and for many. Do this in memory of me.”
We believe that the Holy Spirit works through the hands of the priest and the wine becomes the Blood of Christ. I have done this daily for 30 years.
But on that occasion the question arose: “How did this happen? How did I even become a priest, that the Holy Spirit uses me to change wine into the Blood of Christ?”
It is like the father or mother who sits at the table on Thanksgiving Day surrounded by children and grandchildren and wonders: “How did this happen? How did I get from where I was, to where I am?”
It is the grace of God that quietly works in our lives, like the seed that grows on its own.
This summer as we enjoy our gardens and relax in nature, in this Ordinary Time, God is making our lives holy and bringing about new life.
The Rev. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.