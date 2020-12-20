The winter garden may seem dreary, especially on cloudy days, but ornamental grasses continue to add interest.
I love to look out my window and see the showy flowers or seedheads sway in the wind or glisten in the morning with a light frost. By selecting different grasses, the blooming period can range from June to October.
Grasses usually require little care. In late winter or early spring before the grass begins to grow, cut off the dead foliage to within a few inches of the ground.
Some grasses grow best in full sun and others in partial shade. Many grasses prefer a moist, well-drained soil, but some will tolerate dryer conditions.
They range in height from 12 inches to 18 feet tall, giving options that will suit any location. Foliage colors vary from green, red, and yellow to combinations of green and white or green and yellow.
Grasses can be used as ground covers, specimen plants, and mass groupings or in perennial borders, rock gardens, or naturalized areas. The large ones can be used for a screen. Grasses can even serve as a background for other perennial plants.
Some examples of good perennial grasses to grow are listed below.
Fountain grass (Pennisetum alopecuroides) has medium to dark green foliage which turns yellow and fades to a straw color in the fall. This medium-textured grass forms a dense, upright mound and ranges in height from 2 to 4 feet.
The bronze, foxtail-like flowers start to appear in yellow in June, become reddish as they mature, and fade to a straw color in the fall. Fountain grass prefers a fertile, moist, well-drained soil.
It is best to plant it in full sun or light shade. The flowers can be used in fresh and dried arrangements. It can also be planted in patio pots with other annuals and/or perennials.
Panicum virgatum ‘Northwind’ has bluish-green leaves that form a compact upright plant reaching 4 to 6 feet tall, including the flower head. This plant has a narrow width for grasses at 2 to 2.5 feet. The light, airy, and fine textured flower heads are yellow and produced in summer.
When the seeds are mature in the fall, the plumes turn beige. The foliage also turns from green to yellow-beige in the fall. It grows best in full sun. ‘Northwind’ tolerates dry soil but prefers moist to wet soil.
‘Morning Light’ Japanese silver grass (Miscanthus sinensis ‘Morning Light’) is 4 to 5 feet tall with arching foliage. The fine textured leaves have narrow bands of white on the green leaves.
This gives the plant a silvery color from a distance. The flowers are reddish bronze when they first appear in October and dry to fluffy cream. ‘Morning Light’ prefers to grow in full sun and in a moist soil.
Zebra grass (Miscanthus sinensis ‘Zebrinus’) is unusual with narrow, horizontal bands of yellow up and down the one-half to three-quarter inch wide leaves. The leaves arch outward in broad, spreading clumps. This grass ranges from 5 to 7 feet tall.
The pinkish flowers bloom in September and reach from 1 to 2 feet above the foliage. Zebra grass makes a striking accent plant in the garden. After the first frost, the foliage turns brown, adding fall color to the landscape. This grass prefers to grow in full sun.
Porcupine grass (Miscanthus sinensis ‘Strictus’) also has narrow, horizontal bands of yellow up and down the leaves like zebra grass. The leaves of the porcupine grass, which are three-eighths of an inch to a half-inch wide, are narrower than zebra grass. The leaves are also stiff and upright, making them look like porcupine quills.
The habit of this grass is tight and erect with a height of 5 to 6 feet. The copper-colored flowers appear in September and reach 1 to 2 feet above the foliage. Porcupine grass prefers full sun and a well-drained soil.
Foerster’s feather reed grass (Calamagrostis x acutiflora ‘Karl Foerster’) has a quarter to one-half inch wide leaves that form a clump reaching 2 to 3 feet tall. Flower spikes emerge in late May to June and reach about 3 to 4 feet above the foliage.
The flowers are greenish with red-bronze tones when they emerge and dry a golden color. This grass prefers a moist, rich soil but will tolerate heavy soils. It will also tolerate heat if plenty of moisture is available. A location with full sun would be best.
Variegated hakone grass (Hakonechloa macra ‘Aureola’) is a low-growing grass for the shade. The plant height reaches 1 to 2 feet tall with a clumping and weeping habit. The leaves are one-quarter to one-half inch wide and 3 to 6 inches long.
They are a brilliant yellow marked with green streaks. The flowers appear in late summer, but the plant is best known for its foliage, plant habit, and ability to grow in light shade. It prefers a moist, well-drained soil.
For more information about ornamental grasses, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipEnjoy ornamental grasses throughout the winter. Then cut them back to about 4 to 6 inches in height in the spring before growth resumes. Removing the foliage encourages spring growth to begin earlier.
Upcoming Closure
The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1. We will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
