The Owensboro Symphony’s Saturday concert at the RiverPark Center will be as close to a rock and roll show audiences will receive from the Orchestra, said conductor Troy Quinn.
The show, titled “The Music of Elton John,” features Grammy and Tony-nominated vocalist and pianist Michael Cavanaugh and his band. Cavanaugh, who previously played with the OSO featuring the music of Billy Joel, became famous for his work in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.”
Cavanaugh has been playing piano since the age of 7, and formed his first band by 10. As an adult, he performed at an Orlando, Florida piano bar called Blazing Pianos, and in 1999 he began performing in Las Vegas at the New York, New York Hotel and Casino, which is where Billy Joel saw him performing and hand-picked him to perform in “Movin’ Out.”
Quinn said the Symphony is essentially “backing up” Cavanaugh with this show.
“We are excited about that,” he said. “He’s doing a tribute to Elton John, which is timely because Elton John is on his retirement tour.”
The show features a line-up of great songs, Quinn said, including classics “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” and “Candle in the Wind.”
Cavanaugh will have his band, featuring a guitarist, bassist, keyboardist, and drummer, along with the Symphony, so the show will be music-packed, Quinn said.
“There will be a few surprises in there,” he said. “It’s just a great time. It’s definitely an experience as close to a rock show as we’re gonna get.”
Gwyn Payne, Symphony deputy CEO, said this performance is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
She said the Symphony has had “quite a demand” for Cavanaugh to return, and the organization is thrilled to make that happen.
“Everyone will enjoy his celebrated renditions of ‘Bennie and the Jets,’ ‘Crocodile Rock,’ ‘Rocket Man,’ and more,” Payne said.
Tickets for this performance range in price from $46.50 to $55.50, including handles fees. Student tickets are $15 each. They can be purchased by calling the RiverPark Center box office at 270-687-2770, or visiting the box office at 101 Daviess Street. The box office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will also re-open from 5:30 p.m. until the 7 p.m. performance.
Sponsors for the show are The Glenmore Distillery, Aleris, Independence Bank, Atmos Energy, and Martina and Dick Temple.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
