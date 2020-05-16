Guardian angels have quite the resume.
Let’s be creative with a grand piece of fiction and say that an angel has to draw up a resume to God. And in great detail explaining to God his many accomplishments saving souls from hell.
Imagine how impressive the exhaustive work our heavenly guardians had put in. The mind-blowing reality of the watchful protection we’ve had from the moment of our conception. Twenty-four hours a day, every single day. I could not even fathom what just one day would be like for these magnificent celestial spirits. The constant urging and prodding us to choose good over evil and protecting us from danger.
I had read a fascinating book titled, “Angels All Around Us” by Anthony DeStefano. Like most of you, I was taught at a very young age that I had my very own guardian angel. I was told to pray to my guardian when I was scared.
My childhood memory of family prayer at bedtime always included our Angel of God prayer. When I was a young girl, I was much more devoted and in wonder of my heavenly companion. In my youth at school I was taught about the important roles of angels throughout the Bible and their mighty deeds they did for God.
And I was especially mesmerized about the story of the creation of angels and how the most beautiful angel, Lucifer, rebelled against God and there was a great battle in Heaven. The Bible also mentions in great detail the protector of the Throne of God, St. Michael (Revelation 12: 7-9).
As an adult, I continue to pray to my guardian angel, but many times I have neglected my precious angel, my defender of my soul. Angles were created by God to worship Him. Angels are invisible spirits and angels were given free will just as man.
Even before Adam and Eve, it was God’s providence that these celestial spirits were to be given freedom. Freedom to love Him and worship Him. True love, agape love, is love that is freely given. God did not create His angels nor humans to be a toy. God doesn’t desire robotic love and admiration that is repetitive with every word. Robotic love is empty, no emotion, no passion, no happiness … No Joy!
Our guardian angel was given a specific task. This staunch ally of ours works tirelessly to protect us from the evils that surrounds us. I would like for you to close your eyes for a moment and think about a room full of family and friends.
Now think about all the angles in that room as well. Pretty awesome isn’t it? Or even better imagine all the angels surrounding us in a concert, or the grocery store. But also remember that in that same room is a room full of evil spirits as well.
These evil spirits want to do us harm and cause great confusion. There are only so much our heavenly guardians can do — and trust me their resume is long and distinguished. They are our true super heroes! They cannot impose upon our free will. But they give 100% of their time and effort. The final decision is ours to make.
There are countless stories of guardian angel encounters. How we may have experienced something incredible, and even miraculous. Felt a nudge telling us that this wasn’t quite right and we followed through only to find out later the significance of our last-minute decision.
Many people have been saved in automobile accidents and many have died. The ultimate decision of life and death comes from God. God relates to our angel when to intervene and when not to intervene in life and death scenarios. Life and death are God’s domain.
I find great comfort knowing I have such a strong ally who knows me better than anyone and is fighting tirelessly for me. I want to wake up every day in awe and amazement that I was given such a precious gift from Heaven.
Julie Murphy is an active member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church was a former contributing writer for Western Kentucky Catholic former religious catechist at Blessed Mother Church.
