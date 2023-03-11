When we booked our mountain getaway for February, we thought it’d be snowcapped and snuggly. Drastically discounted rates alluded to others presuming the same, but what we got were sunny skies and 70 degrees.

There’s something about getting away, even if just for a few days, and experiencing life from a new perspective. We went for daily hikes, ate picnic lunches and splashed in sparkling creeks. Evidence of the devastation from the 2016 Great Smoky Mountain wildfire was still everywhere, but so were the quiet promises of hope. Evergreens now more than dot the mountainsides, and the wild rhododendrons are sure to put on a spectacular show this May.

Neena Gaynor is a Kentucky wife, mother and beekeeper. Find out more at her website, www.wordslikehoney.com.

