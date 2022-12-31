I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas.

I would like to thank everyone who volunteered for Lights at Panther Creek Park. The Joe Ford Nature Center is very grateful it was chosen to be part of this event.

Dennis Millay is executive director of the Joe Ford Nature Center. His column normally runs in Lifestyle the first Saturday of the month.

