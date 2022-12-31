I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas.
I would like to thank everyone who volunteered for Lights at Panther Creek Park. The Joe Ford Nature Center is very grateful it was chosen to be part of this event.
As we await the coming of spring, the next few months can at times be dark and gloomy. For people who struggle with their mental health, this can be especially hard on them. As with your physical health, nature can provide an antidote to your winter blues.
I have suffered the sudden loss of a parent. I lost my dad to a massive heart attack. I was out of town when it happened. I felt powerless. He was here one day and gone the next. A few years later, I lost my mom. The amount of grief and loss I felt was tremendous. I became lost in the darkness. I lost my identity. Yet, the good Lord provided me a way out. And that was through true friendship and His creation.
During this dark time, I found myself returning to the water. Almost every day I would call up my buddy, Chris Davis, and we would hit the water. During the fishing excursions, I would lay my trials and tribulations aside. I would open myself up to the warming rays of the sun. I found myself laughing hysterically at the behest of Chris when he would miss a big fish. Chris and I would go on mini-adventures and just take off driving with no destination in sight. We would go camping, and I found myself staring into the campfire. Then, just like the embers that rose from the fire would dwindle into nothingness, my fears, anger and grief escaped me. And, since nature abhors a vacuum, those emotions were replaced with hope, love and peace.
If you have a friend or family member who is struggling with depression or grief, reach out to them. Take them on a stroll through the park, a trip to the river bank or a grand adventure into the wilderness. But, most importantly, show them unconditional love. If you are struggling, stop by JFNC for a chat. For I must follow that spiritual axiom, that in order to keep what has been so freely given to me, I must give away. We are here for you.
I dedicate this New Year and my mission at JFNC to my mom and dad. Without them I would not be who I am today. I dream of the adventures that await us.
Happy New Year, and may it bring you new happiness, new prosperity and new explorations.
Dennis Millay is executive director of the Joe Ford Nature Center. His column normally runs in Lifestyle the first Saturday of the month.
