ROM WHITEHEAD DOM

Ron Whitehead is pictured alongside the poster for his documentary, “Outlaw Poet: The Legend of Ron Whitehead,” at the film premiere at Village 8 Cinemas in Louisville in 2022.

 Photo by Jinn Bug

Author, poet, educator and activist Ron Whitehead never thought that his life would end becoming what it has when growing up on a farm outside Centertown in Ohio County.

“I thought I was something of a juvenile delinquent,” Whitehead said, “so I was shocked years later when I was named to the Ohio County High School Hall of Fame representing my 1968 graduating class.”

