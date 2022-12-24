Nitrogen prices were three times higher this year than prices paid in 2021, which were at all-time high levels even then. Unfortunately, prices are not softening much in anticipation of 2023.

Cost near $1 per unit of nitrogen may become the new normal.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

