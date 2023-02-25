WILMORE
When Alison Perfater began attending Asbury University, COVID-19 shut down the small Kentucky college that’s situated in the heart of horse country.
But Perfater, a senior and student body president, has been trying to process her second historical experience from the past two weeks, as thousands of people were drawn to the campus for what she described as a “outpouring of the Spirit.”
“It’s cool, because my freshman year we all got sent home because of COVID, and this is my senior year,” the 21-year-old art and design major said. “It’s pretty much the total opposite.”
For nearly two weeks, the campus, usually home to 1,200 students, was flooded by outsiders young and old to be part of a spontaneous, nonstop Christian worship service that some called a “revival,” others an “awakening,” or a “movement” led only by a divine calling.
According to Perfater, students are required to attend chapel on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
It was Wednesday, Feb. 8, inside Hughes Memorial Auditorium, which was built in 1890, that Perfater noticed something beyond the typical one-hour service, which usually involved a time of worship music, prayer and a speaker.
But instead of all of the students leaving for class, some stayed and the numbers increased as the days followed.
“On Feb. 8, I went to chapel at 10 a.m., then I left for a couple of meetings and came back around 2 p.m. when I heard that students were still there,” she said. “When I got there then, there were about 40, and by that night there were about 300 around 7 p.m.”
As it turned into a nonstop worship service, Perfater said it wasn’t until three days later that outsiders started filtering in as news about the Asbury “revival” spread through social media.
Perfater said she was grateful to have that time with her fellow students before the crowds took over.
“…There were so many redeemed relationships, praying over each other and a lot of healing from COVID trauma … isolation,” she said. “Late Saturday into Sunday is when it really shifted into outsiders coming in. So I feel like we had that chance to fill up ourselves and each other. Then we kind of became like a church that weekend, and now we’ve become a mission field. It’s been a natural progression.”
THE GROWING NUMBER OF WORSHIPERS
Abby Laub, Asbury’s spokeswoman, said thoughts immediately went to the school’s last revival, which took place on Feb. 3, 1970. It also drew large crowds.
“For people here, because of Asbury’s history of revival, that’s common language around here,” Laub said. “People were praying, praying, praying, ‘is God sending revival again’.”
However, Laub said students, staff and administrators were trying to refrain from calling the event a “revival” because of its long-term implications.
“We’ve been very careful not to use the word ‘revival’,” she said. “Revival is something that history shows. …Our official language has been this has been an outpouring of God’s love; an outpouring of the Holy Spirit. It’s been so evident.”
As the number of worshipers grew, Asbury officials stopped promoting what was taking place through its social media.
Laub said social media from the college institution itself ceased Feb. 8.
“We made the clear decision on Thursday morning (Feb. 9) that God is doing something; we are not putting anything on social media,” she said.
But students and visitors were posting on their social media accounts, which caught the attention of believers from across the country and world.
Laub said neither the college nor the town of 6,000 people were built to handle the sudden influx of people.
The Salvation Army set up on campus, while outdoor heaters and portable toilets were brought in to accommodate the crowds — a total number that Asbury officials were unable to tally.
To keep the round-the-clock worship service going, musicians, speakers and singers would switch out throughout the day and night.
“It has all been happening in real time; there is no playbook for this,” Laub said. “As this has grown, our staff has responded with an army of volunteers.”
GENERATION Z
By Saturday, Feb. 18, Hughes Memorial Auditorium could no longer seat the number of people showing up and auxiliary chapels were opened with live feeds from Hughes. Before the first services that day opened at 1 p.m., a line of people more than a mile long waited to enter Hughes. Thousands more stood in the front lawn of Hughes as the live worship service was piped outside by large speakers and shown on a video screen.
Mark Martin, who drove 10 hours from Maryland with his sister and daughter, was waiting outside Estes Chapel, a church across the street from Hughes.
Martin described it as a “Christian Woodstock.”
“I just wanted to be part of something that was bigger than myself, and to see a Christian movement just rise up organically without any central organization,” Martin said. “It’s just that thought that inspired me to come down here.”
Although people of all ages were showing up, Hughes was turned into a space aimed at those 25 and under — the Generation Z population.
Laub said Generation Z was not raised under Biblical education and that the worship taking place there was for them.
“God is using Gen. Z and God is pouring out his love on Gen. Z,” she said. “I believe this is what this is about — the young. The Bible is full of that. I think He is going to use them in a really big way, and we’re just seeing the beginning of it.”
ONGOING WORSHIP AND HISTORICAL IMPACT
On Monday, Asbury concluded its public worship service. It announced that future public services will be held at another location in the central Kentucky area. Asbury hosted evening services for college-age and high school students through Thursday.
Perfater said the goal was not to compare or to recreate the 1970 revival but only to know that it was “Spirit started and student stewarded.”
“I think each breath of the Holy Spirit is so new and unique that yes, from a historical standpoint it is significant, but also we’re trying to soak up in the moment,” Perfater said. “But then later, we’ll all probably write books about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.