Aircrafts will take to the sky this weekend along the riverfront downtown as the Owensboro Air Show makes its return for its 10th year.
The events will kick off at 4:30 p.m. today, Sept. 15, at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, giving attendees an opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with a wide range of aircrafts.
That event, a static display of aircrafts, will be $5 per person. Kids 12 and under, military and first responders will be admitted for free.
The official air show downtown, which is free to attend, will is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.
The lineup includes the Thunderbirds, Wings of Blue, Kevin Coleman, Bill Stein, Army Aviation Heritage Foundation, Team Aeroshell, Ghost Writer, Ace Maker Air Shows, Vampire Air Show and Flagship Detroit.
A meet-and-greet with the Thunderbirds is also scheduled at 5:30 p.m. today at the airport, while six to eight of the performers will take part in a smaller air show later on in the evening before concluding with a fireworks display.
Tim Ross, the city’s director of public events, said the excitement is apparent in both the city staff and those looking to attend.
“We get a lot of comments from people around the community and comments on social media, the website (and) things like that,” he said, “and not just from here, but all over the country that talk about coming to town for the weekend.”
Over the last four to five weeks, Ross said, the city has received email inquiries from people who plan to travel from states such as Florida, West Virginia, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and North Carolina to see the show.
When the Thunderbirds flew into town Wednesday afternoon, “our phones started lighting up right away with people all excited about (hearing) the jets,” Ross said.
“We love being able to host something that so many people enjoy,” Ross said. “We’re thrilled to be able to have a part in making that happen.”
Performers were slated to get into Owensboro by Thursday afternoon before getting started on practice runs in preparation for the spectator event on Friday evening, which will feature about 12 to 15 aircrafts on display, Ross said.
“Obviously being (in our 10th) year is huge, not just from a timeline standpoint, but what really gets me excited about it is the fact of how the community and the people outside (of) here still get excited that we’re doing it 10 years later,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that people do; and after five years, eight years, 10 years, 12 years — it kind of gets a little bit stale if things don’t change. But the way we’ve done the air show (is) so unique and it’s something you just can’t see every day in most cities.”
Owensboro provides a different backdrop compared to where air shows typically take place, Ross said.
“The majority of air shows … are at a military base or an airport (that’s) a big, wide-open space, and there’s big ticket fees to get in and big parking fees,” he said. “We’re set up a little bit different (and) being able to join other spectators on the riverfront and see these planes up-close much (differently) than you would over a runway gives it a unique ambiance that you just don’t experience at most other places.”
