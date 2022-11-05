Owensboro Antique Mall will close by February after 40 years in business, Samuel Rafferty, the business’ owner, said on Facebook this week.

“We became a welcome center for Owensboro to refer visitors to other places to shop and dine,” he wrote. “I’ve owned the mall for 19 years. It has been a great ride, but the time has come for us to bid farewell. We will be continuing in business into 2023. The plans may change, but we hope to stay open into February 2023.”

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.