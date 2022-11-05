Owensboro Antique Mall will close by February after 40 years in business, Samuel Rafferty, the business’ owner, said on Facebook this week.
“We became a welcome center for Owensboro to refer visitors to other places to shop and dine,” he wrote. “I’ve owned the mall for 19 years. It has been a great ride, but the time has come for us to bid farewell. We will be continuing in business into 2023. The plans may change, but we hope to stay open into February 2023.”
Rafferty said, “I’ll keep on with estate sales partnering with Black Sheep Antiques. My next dream is to open just an antique shop.”
• IRI’s October 2022 “Price Check: Tracking Retail Food and Beverage Inflation” says, “Compared to a year ago, overall food inflation has stabilized in the past three months.”
But it said that the traditional Thanksgiving dinner will cost 13.7% more this year.
• Holiday World says its “Holidays in the Sky” drone and fireworks show will return in 2023 with 400 drones — an increase of 100 drones from this year.
“Not only do 100 additional drones increase the scale of these scenes, but the complexity of the stories we’re going to be able to share,” Lauren Crosby, director of entertainment, said in a news release.
The new show will return on June 17 and run nightly through July 30, 2023.
• Kentucky has a reputation for drinking a lot.
But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kentucky actually has the seventh-lowest binge drinking rate in the country with an average of 1.95 gallons of alcohol consumed per person, according to NiceRx.
• Here’s another bourbon made at Owensboro’s Green River Distilling.
Simon Hunt, formerly chief executive of William Grant & Sons, partnered with Dana White, president of mixed martial arts league UFC, on the Howler Head Banana Bourbon brand back in May.
A news release said, “Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon is described as one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the States.”
It said, “Howler Head, an 80-proof whiskey that sources its bourbon from Green River Distilling in Owensboro, Kentucky, is blended with natural banana flavor.”
• A lot of national retailers are staying closed on Thanksgiving.
But Big Lots is going all out, offering half price on all toys in its store and online that day.
And clothing will be buy-one-get-one free on Thanksgiving.
• Site Selection Magazine ranked Owensboro at No. 10 in its “Ohio River Corridor Rankings for 2022.”
The report said we had two industrial development projects worth $188.1 million that will create 101 jobs.
In 2020, we were at No. 3.
